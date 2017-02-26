Watch: Paris site of All Blacks great Ali Williams alleged back of a car attempt to buy cocaine

Former All Blacks lock Ali Williams has spent the night in a Paris police cell after being arrested on suspicion of attempting to buy cocaine, allegedly in a drug deal conducted in the back of a car.

Williams was apprehended by officers from the French Anti-Crime Brigade along with former Wallaby international James O'Connor after they were allegedly caught handing over cash to a drug dealer outside a nightclub in the French capital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling says it's alleged the two rugby stars tried to buy cocaine from suspected drug dealers in the back of a car, outside a Paris night club near the Arch de Triomphe at about 3am in the morning (France time).

The police officers who apprehended the pair were reported to be out of uniform says one witness.

A judicial source said both players were drunk at the time of their arrest and were not carrying identification papers.

The source added that they were attempting to buy drugs worth about $200 and that the two sellers were also arrested.

Williams, 35, currently plays with French club Racing 92, while O'Connor, 26, plays for Toulon.

James O'Connor. Source: Photosport

Racing 92 said in a statement that it had suspended Williams over the incident.

"It was decided to temporarily suspend Ali Williams. If the investigation confirmed the possession of cocaine and the transaction, it would not only be against the law but also a serious breach of our ethics," the club said in a statement.