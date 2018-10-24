 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Otago wing reveals nicknames he's received since testicle injury - 'One nut, numb nut - the list goes on'

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

Jona Nareki has picked up some unfortunate nicknames despite his heroics while playing for Otago in their Ranfurly Shield win against Waikato thanks to the injury he picked up - a "smashed testicle".

The 20-year-old winger told 1 NEWS today he's copped a bit of flack for the injury which has ruled him out of this weekend's Championship final against Waikato in Hamilton.

"I've been getting some new nicknames thrown at me," he said.

"Walnut, one nut, no nut, numb nut - the list goes on!"

Nareki required surgery the morning after the 23-16 win earlier this month but managed to play a fair amount of the match with the issue.

He was forced from the field by the injury in the 59th minute, but when Mitchell Scott hobbled off late in the game, the winger had to go back on the field.

Nareki hopes to be back in time to make the All Blacks Sevens squad for the start of their season in Dubai and South Africa.

"The goal is to be fit for those two tournaments."

Jona Nareki put everything on the line to help win the Ranfurly Shield. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:43
Jona Nareki put everything on the line to help win the Ranfurly Shield.
Watch: Otago wing reveals nicknames he's received since testicle injury - 'One nut, numb nut - the list goes on'
2
Kiwi fan Simon Anderson says Johnson has the mana to unify the Pacific and create a sustainable franchise.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson targeted in social media campaign to spearhead creation of Pacific Super Rugby team
3
Auckland rugby coach Alosio Taimo found guilty of 95 sex charges against boys
4
One witness claimed that the fans were jumping up and down on the escalator with force.
Dramatic footage shows escalator malfunction in Rome, hurting dozens of football fans
5
General view of Mt Smart. Tonga v Australia. International Rugby League test match. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 20 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Opinion: Donuts and the kindness of strangers - Tongan fans show they're a crowd like no other
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:19
The front rowers worked through pull ups and weighted squats ahead of this weekend's Bledisloe clash in Japan.

Watch: All Blacks hookers Dane Coles, Codie Taylor grind through gruelling weights session
Auckland teammates celebrate TJ Faiane of Auckland try during the Mitre 10 Cup rugby match, Canterbury v Auckland, Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 16th September 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Eden Park organising to show All Blacks Test on big screens after free Mitre 10 Cup final
Greg Laidlaw of the Lions makes a run

British and Irish Lions tours to be reduced in length to help improve player welfare
Quade Cooper at the Wallabies' captain's run

Quade Cooper to return to Super Rugby after signing with Melbourne Rebels