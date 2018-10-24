Watch: Otago wing reveals nicknames he's received since testicle injury - 'One nut, numb nut - the list goes on'

Jona Nareki has picked up some unfortunate nicknames despite his heroics while playing for Otago in their Ranfurly Shield win against Waikato thanks to the injury he picked up - a "smashed testicle".

The 20-year-old winger told 1 NEWS today he's copped a bit of flack for the injury which has ruled him out of this weekend's Championship final against Waikato in Hamilton.

"I've been getting some new nicknames thrown at me," he said.

"Walnut, one nut, no nut, numb nut - the list goes on!"

Nareki required surgery the morning after the 23-16 win earlier this month but managed to play a fair amount of the match with the issue.

He was forced from the field by the injury in the 59th minute, but when Mitchell Scott hobbled off late in the game, the winger had to go back on the field.

Nareki hopes to be back in time to make the All Blacks Sevens squad for the start of their season in Dubai and South Africa.