Watch: Oracle Antarctic penguins predict All Blacks, Lions winner - so which way did they go?

Punters looking for an edge on who will win tomorrow night's hotly-contested first Test between the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions, look no further - a pack of adorable penguins are here to help you out.

The colony of Gentoo penguins at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton's in Auckland were given the opportunity to pick a winner ahead of tomorrow night's match at Eden Park using black or red pebbles.

The small birds at the Auckland aquarium seemed pretty confident in their picks as they waddled between the two piles with the black pebbles an overwhelming favourite.