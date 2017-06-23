 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: Oracle Antarctic penguins predict All Blacks, Lions winner - so which way did they go?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Punters looking for an edge on who will win tomorrow night's hotly-contested first Test between the All Blacks and British and Irish Lions, look no further - a pack of adorable penguins are here to help you out.

SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s had some of their finest help figure things out by choosing between black and red stones.
Source: SEA LIFE Kelly Tartlon’s Auckand

The colony of Gentoo penguins at SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton's in Auckland were given the opportunity to pick a winner ahead of tomorrow night's match at Eden Park using black or red pebbles.

The small birds at the Auckland aquarium seemed pretty confident in their picks as they waddled between the two piles with the black pebbles an overwhelming favourite.

The All Blacks play the British and Irish Lions in Auckland tomorrow at 7:30pm.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

2

LIVE: 1 NEWS AT 6pm

01:33
3
The Lions coach thinks the attention needs to be on the players and the game.

'I'm not sure that it's as strong as it's been' - Gatland back into the trash talk, questions Hansen's selections


00:40
4
The All Blacks mingled with young fans in Auckland today ahead of their Test against the Lions tomorrow.

Watch: All Blacks star Julian forces younger brother Ardie Savea to bust a few moves in front of young fans

00:12
5
The US President ripped up the unspoken rules of golf at his own course in New Jersey.

Watch: Donald Trump commits golfing etiquette faux pas of driving buggy on the green

00:27
The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.

'Something sinister may of happened' - Fresh inquiries into missing Hamilton man who disappeared four years ago

Frederick Hayward was last seen leaving his home on Monday 2 September 2013.

00:40
Footage shows Diamand Reynolds and her young daughter minutes after Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police.

Video: 'I don't want you to get shooted' - girl, 4, pleads with mum to stop yelling at US cop who shot driver dead

Philando Castile was shot dead by Minnesota police in July 2016, in a routine traffic stop.

LIVE: 1 NEWS AT 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ