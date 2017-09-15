Watch: 'Ooh damn! This my track!' Injured Izzy Dagg still all smiles as he nails rapping famous Tupac song

He may be facing another season cut short by a knee injury but Israel Dagg remains all smiles for the moment - at least when his favourite song comes on.

The All Black posted a video to his social media of him rapping along to Tupac's Changes in his car yesterday afternoon which has since been viewed over 150,000 times.

"Couldn't leave the car 'til this song finished!"

Friend and former teammate Julian Savea was a little bit surprised to say the least, commenting on the video, "Ha ha no way brother. Didn't know you could jam?"

Dagg is facing another international rugby season cut short by his ongoing battles with a knee injury after exiting Saturday's 39-22 win over Argentina in just the 50th minute.

The 29-year-old, who had surgery on his knee in March earlier this year before returning to the field in May, had said in the build-up to last weekend's game he was still having issues which he self-diagnosed as "old man syndrome".

But All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says it could be worse.

"It doesn't look great at this stage," said Hansen.

"It looks like he's going to need some time away from the game. But until I get all the information it will be pointless me trying to tell you how long and what the problem is. Once we get that we'll let you know."