 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Rugby


Watch: 'Ooh damn! This my track!' Injured Izzy Dagg still all smiles as he nails rapping famous Tupac song

share

Source:

1 NEWS

He may be facing another season cut short by a knee injury but Israel Dagg remains all smiles for the moment - at least when his favourite song comes on.

The All Black may be facing another season-ending knee injury, but nothing can stop him busting out his favourite jam.
Source: Israel Dagg / Facebook

The All Black posted a video to his social media of him rapping along to Tupac's Changes in his car yesterday afternoon which has since been viewed over 150,000 times.

"Couldn't leave the car 'til this song finished!"

Friend and former teammate Julian Savea was a little bit surprised to say the least, commenting on the video, "Ha ha no way brother. Didn't know you could jam?"

Dagg is facing another international rugby season cut short by his ongoing battles with a knee injury after exiting Saturday's 39-22 win over Argentina in just the 50th minute.

The 29-year-old, who had surgery on his knee in March earlier this year before returning to the field in May, had said in the build-up to last weekend's game he was still having issues which he self-diagnosed as "old man syndrome".

But All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says it could be worse.

"It doesn't look great at this stage," said Hansen.

"It looks like he's going to need some time away from the game. But until I get all the information it will be pointless me trying to tell you how long and what the problem is. Once we get that we'll let you know."

Nehe-Milner Skudder has been named as Dagg's replacement for the All Blacks' game against the Springboks at Albany tomorrow night.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:58
1
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

2
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:28
3
The winger had his work cut out for him at Government House in Auckland.

Watch: Nehe Milner-Skudder shown up by hot-stepping school kid at All Blacks skills day

00:20
4
The Kiwi NBA star was his usual self with this one.

Watch: Steven Adams has US reporters in stitches with hilarious Kiwi fishing story: 'It was so bad, I caught the bait fish'

00:37
5
The All Black may be facing another season-ending knee injury, but nothing can stop him busting out his favourite jam.

Watch: 'Ooh damn! This my track!' Injured Izzy Dagg still all smiles as he nails rapping famous Tupac song

01:37
Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

Watch: Raw video captures siren for Hokkaido residents to take cover as missile flies towards them

Sirens ring out in northern Japan moments after North Korea launches missile towards island.

04:45
NEWS’ Political Editor says "everything is so tight" next week’s TVNZ Leaders Debate will be very important.

Watch: How Ardern 'controls agenda over next few days crucial' after tax policy U-turn – Corin Dann

1 NEWS' Political Editor says "everything is so tight" and next week's TVNZ Leaders Debate will be very important.

05:10
National’s Finance spokesman says Labour’s claim National will introduce a fuel tax is "made up".

Watch: Steven Joyce slams Labour's tax policy U-turn - 'A bit of a shambles now, it keeps changing every day'

National's Finance spokesman says Labour's claim National will introduce a fuel tax is "made up".

01:35
The topic of learning politics in schools took an interesting turn.

Watch: 'He's given the biggest silver spoon in the country' – Chloe Swarbrick burns David Seymour over 'wasted vote' dig

The topic of learning politics in schools took an interesting turn.


00:58
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Kiwi rugby writer responds to All Blacks prop Kane Hames: You 'made mincemeat' of me Kane - but 'proof will be in the pudding'

All Blacks prop pulled out the year's best line yesterday, dishing it out to a Kiwi journo who said he couldn't scrum. Now, the reply.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 