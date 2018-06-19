 

Watch: 'One of the best wingers to ever play' - All Blacks pay respect to departing Julian Savea

1 NEWS

Sonny Bill Williams, TJ Perenara and Ian Foster all spoke highly of The Bus.
00:15
1
The two XVs put on a fierce showdown prior to kick off.

Watch: Kiwi culture at its finest! Deafening haka rings out as King's College & Auckland Grammar face-off


2
Toro Rosso F1 driver Brendon Hartley.

Brendon Hartley's F1 team confirm they were ready to axe Kiwi driver

3

'You're pulling knives out of your back' - Eddie Jones unfazed by criticism of England side

02:13
4
Andreas Heraf says injuries and an eye to the future drove his ultra-defensive strategy against Japan.

Bullying, intimidation and a culture of fear: Heraf to be stood down as NZF conduct inquiry into Football Ferns' coach's behaviour - report

5
Jarryd Hayne and Fiji sevens players

'It can be huge' - Jarryd Hayne says Pacific Test in USA bigger than Kiwis v Australia

02:33
Mr Bridges had asked a question to PM Ardern if she was concerned Government policies would “significantly increase the cost of living for hard-working New Zealanders”.

Watch: Winston Peters labels National leader's question 'unadulterated nonsense' as fuel tax debate ignites in Beehive

Mr Peters was answering questions on behalf of the absent Jacinda Ardern.

00:42
Simon Bridges, Winston Peters and Kelvin Davis were all critical.

'It's cruel' - US policy of separating child migrants from parents criticised by New Zealand political leaders

Nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their parents.


00:44
A study found it can take minutes before an ionisation alarm detects smoke.

Retailers taking ionisation smoke alarms off shelves after Consumer NZ report

The alarms were found to respond to smouldering fires much more slowly than photoelectric fire alarms.

House Protect, Insurance

Wellington woman shocked at '300 per cent' house insurance hike - $5k a year

"We haven't changed any of our conditions - this is just a rollover of our premium."

03:15
Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus to review this morning’s World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Get on the bandwagon as England claim opening win in Russia

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus to review this morning’s World Cup action.


 
