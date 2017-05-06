Watch: 'The old fella scores!' Stephen Donald winds back the clock to score a magical double against the Reds

Stephen Donald, like in much of his career was once again the unsung hero, answering the call to slot in at number 10 in the absence of Aaron Cruden.

The All Black first-five is nursing a suspected concussion after taking a knock during training on Thursday.

Despite the 36 years in his legs, Beaver still had the wheels to get sneak his way past the Reds defence to score two trade mark tries to seal a special night for Chiefs fans at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth along with the fairy tale return of Charlie Ngatai.