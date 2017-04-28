Watch: 'What an off-load!' Big man Paddy Osborne's delicate off-load sets up stunner, sending commentators into delirium

Patrick Osborne made sure his 50th Super Rugby match was one to remember showcasing all of his Fijian flair to dismantle the Stormers with this deftly pass into the path of Rob Thompson.

Paddy Osborne seemed he wanted to out do his teammate Thompson's earlier assist to him, taking on multiple defenders to make something out of nothing.

The audacious pass sent the commentators into a frenzy, gobsmacked by the freakish off-load.