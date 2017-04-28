 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: 'What an off-load!' Big man Paddy Osborne's delicate off-load sets up stunner, sending commentators into delirium

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Patrick Osborne made sure his 50th Super Rugby match was one to remember showcasing all of his Fijian flair to dismantle the Stormers with this deftly pass into the path of Rob Thompson.

It was the Patrick Osborne show as tormented the Stormers in the Highlander's 43 point victory in Dunedin.
Source: SKY

Paddy Osborne seemed he wanted to out do his teammate Thompson's earlier assist to him, taking on multiple defenders to make something out of nothing.

The audacious pass sent the commentators into a frenzy, gobsmacked by the freakish off-load.

It was an almost flawless performance from the southerners whose attacking prowess blitzed the South African side 57-14 inflicting their biggest ever defeat over the Cape Town side in Super Rugby.

Related

Highlanders

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
A player from the Saint-Esteve club assaulted referee Benjamin Casty after being shown a yellow card.

Watch: French rugby league player faces life ban after disgracefully attacking referee

00:30
2
The Highlanders right wing was in scintillating form scoring two tries against the Stormers at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Watch: Is this a return to his All Blacks form? Waisake Naholo goes beast mode running 100m to score

00:29
3
These two Delhi Daredevils fielders will be scratching their heads after this comical mix-up.

Video: Mine…yours - IPL fielders come up with dropped catch for the ages

00:30
4
It was the Patrick Osborne show as tormented the Stormers in the Highlander's 43 point victory in Dunedin.

Watch: Patrick Osborne rips Stormers to shreds as Highlanders run riot in Dunedin

00:29
5
Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Williamson scored an unbeaten 54 against Kings XI Punjab.

Watch: Captain Kane at his best! Black Caps skipper Williamson launches classy IPL half century

00:30
It was the Patrick Osborne show as tormented the Stormers in the Highlander's 43 point victory in Dunedin.

Watch: Patrick Osborne rips Stormers to shreds as Highlanders run riot in Dunedin

The Highlanders have inflicted on the Stormers their biggest ever wining margin of 43 points.

01:36
A marine mammal kayaker captures incredible encounters with dolphins, whales and seals.

Watch: Orca plays cat-and-mouse with Kiwi kayaker in unreal video of Tauranga marine life used to educate Kiwi kids

Nathan Pettigrew holds a marine mammal permit, allowing him to get close to marine life and share his experiences.

00:29
Video posted to Facebook shows dangerous driving manoeuvre.

Video: The moment impatient South Auckland motorist uses footpath to beat traffic

Auckland driver frustration with gridlock reaches a whole new level.

00:20
The creatures are in fact a native marine species in New Zealand called the gooseneck barnacle.

Watch: What are they? Bizarre tentacle-like creatures wash up on Gisborne beach

A similar sight greeting Muriwai locals last year, prompting the nickname 'The Muriwai Monster'.

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 330011511

Varnish cache server


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ