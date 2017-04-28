Watch: 'What an off-load!' Big man Paddy Osborne's delicate off-load sets up stunner, sending commentators into delirium

Source:
Patrick Osborne made sure his 50th Super Rugby match was one to remember showcasing all of his Fijian flair to dismantle the Stormers with this deftly pass into the path of Rob Thompson.
Paddy Osborne seemed he wanted to out do his teammate Thompson's earlier assist to him, taking on multiple defenders to make something out of nothing.
The audacious pass sent the commentators into a frenzy, gobsmacked by the freakish off-load.
It was an almost flawless performance from the southerners whose attacking prowess blitzed the South African side 57-14 inflicting their biggest ever defeat over the Cape Town side in Super Rugby.
