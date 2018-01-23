Watch: NZ women's sevens team target Commonwealth Games revenge against Australia after Rio heartbreak

Source:
New Zealand's women's sevens team want to atone for their 2016 Rio Olympic final loss to Australia, by beating the hosts on their own turf when the Commonwealth Games roll around later this year.
With women's sevens to feature for the first time, the Kiwis are hoping to avenge their 2016 heartbreak in style after falling 24-17 to Australia, star Portia Woodman told 1 NEWS.
"If we're to win Comm Games in Gold Coast, on their home turf, it's a bit cheeky, but a bit of a comeback after Rio, that's for sure."
