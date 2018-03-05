 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: NZ sevens star runs entire length of the field to score extra time game-winner against Aussies in Las Vegas

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The All Blacks Sevens have recovered from a shock early departure in the Cup tier of the Las Vegas Sevens playoffs to finish fifth after beating Australia in an extra-time thriller.

The All Blacks Sevens finished a tough campaign on a high, coming fifth.
Source: SKY

A sensational solo run proved to be the difference as Sione Molia ran from goal line to goal line to give the All Blacks Sevens a 17-12 win.

The All Blacks Sevens thought they had won after scoring in the final minute of regular play but the referee forced one last kickoff after ruling the NZ side had taken too long to convert the try.

As a result, the Aussies were given one last chance with the score at 12-7 to even or win the game.

They managed to fight their way down to the Kiwi tryline and scored in the right corner but with the conversion missing, extra time was needed to find a winner.

With the first score winning the match, possession was vital and the Aussies held it with a scrum near halfway two minutes into extra time.

However, a forced pass went to ground as they pushed for a hole on the right wing, giving the Kiwis ball deep inside their 22m.

Molia received the ball behind his posts and used them to his advantage, stepping back towards them and accelerating past the first of three Aussie defenders he would beat in his heroic solo try.

Molia then pushed off another, leaving a showdown with sweeping defender James Stannard.

After cutting left and right, the pair finally collided with Molia shrugging him off and running away to the try line to score.

The result means the All Blacks Sevens leave Las Vegas with 13 points to add to their season standings.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The All Blacks Sevens finished a tough campaign on a high, coming fifth.

Watch: NZ sevens star runs entire length of the field to score extra time game-winner against Aussies in Las Vegas

00:22
2
Sean Abbott rushed to check on Will Pucovski after he slouched over at the crease.

Watch: Aussie quick who fatally struck Phil Hughes visibly shaken after hitting another batsman in the head with bouncer

00:20
3
Julian McGarvey became an instant legend at Ardsley High School with this game-winner.

Watch: US school basketballer wins championship with miracle full-court buzzer-beater

00:15
4
Lam went behind the posts to put the ball down but was met by a flying shoulder.

All-in Super Rugby brawl erupts in Buenos Aires after Hurricanes try-scorer smashed into barrier by stampeding Jaguares tackler

00:30
5
It’s fair to say supporters of the Go Head Eagles weren’t happy about losing 4-0.

Watch: Deranged Dutch fans storm onto field, attack opposing players for dominating their football team

01:34
Brendan O'Carroll says he thought the city "was going to blow up any minute", before admitting he was in awe at the way the city had recovered from its earthquakes.

'I was very nervous in Christchurch' – Mrs Brown's Boys star's interesting opening to interview with Jack Tame

Brendan O'Carroll says he thought the city "was going to blow up any minute", before admitting he was in awe at the way the city had recovered from its earthquakes.


00:11
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

It is understood Walker is battling a rare cancer-causing gene that runs in his family.

00:46
The La La Land took the stage to accept the Oscar for Best Picture until it was realised a mistake was made.

Oscars flashback: 'There's a mistake...it's Moonlight!' Faye Dunaway announces wrong best picture winner at 2017 Oscars

Producers of La La Land were stopped in the middle of their acceptance speeches.

00:23
Deputy PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa gave the NZ delegation a warm welcome in Apia.

Watch: PM Jacinda Ardern, partner Clarke Gayford and Deputy Winston Peters presented with flower garlands upon arrival in Samoa

The NZ delegation were given a warm welcome in Apia.


02:30
The National Party leader says it’s a touchy issue which needs to be raised in the right way, but that “hardened criminals” are being sent to our shores.

'They are making crime an issue here' - Bridges says NZ should push back against Comanchero, Bandido deportations from Australia to NZ - but gently does it

Mr Bridges agrees that New Zealand should be raising the issue, but also acknowledged that Australia has a right to make their own decisions.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 