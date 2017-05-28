Watch: NZ Sevens speedster Michaela Blyde destroys last bit of English morale with fifth try in single match

Michaela Blyde has sliced England to ribbons with five tries as New Zealand completed the first day of the women's world sevens series tournament in Canada unbeaten.

Blyde's raw speed was on show as she scored all but two of New Zealand's tries in their 43-7 trouncing of the English in Langford.

The Taranaki 21-year-old was the chief beneficiary as the series leaders unleashed their attacking arsenal, bagging a hat-trick by halftime as they roared 24-0 ahead.

Ruby Tui and tournament debutant Jess Drummond were the other tryscorers in New Zealand's best performance of what had been a tense start this morning.

They beat a little-known Netherlands side 17-10, having trailed 5-0 and then led 12-10 near the end before teenage rookie Cheyelle Robins-Reti made the result safe.

Shakira Baker proved the difference against the US, scoring the lone try with her first touch in the 7-0 win after coming on as a substitute soon after halftime.

Victory in the fifth of six rounds this weekend could hand New Zealand the series crown.