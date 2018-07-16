 

Watch: NZ Sevens sides mingle with San Francisco Giants after USA arrival

The New Zealand men's and women's sevens sides are acclimatising nicely in San Francisco, heading along to watch the San Francisco Giants' Major League Baseball clash with the Oakland Athletics yesterday.

The men's and women's sides were given the VIP treatment at AT&T Park.
With the Sevens World Cup to be hosted at the Giants' AT&T Park, the New Zealand sides were welcomed as special guests, meeting the team before trading jerseys before the match.

"To be able to come pitchside to the San Francisco Giants game is incredible," Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Goss said.

"It's amazing that we're able to watch a baseball game here on Saturday, and then play again on Friday at this amazing stadium."

Despite having the support of the Kiwi teams, the Giants were unable to get over the line, falling 4-3 to Oakland.

Every game of the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cup Sevens will be live from July 21-23 on TVNZ’s Duke channel - Freeview 13, Sky 23, and streaming on tvnz.co.nz

