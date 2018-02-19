 

Watch: NZ-born former NFL star Paul Lasike dazzles in Test rugby debut, barges through Chilean defenders on way to scoring for USA

NZ-born former American football player has made a successful conversion to rugby union after a standout International Test debut for the USA Eagles against Chile on the weekend.

Lasike also set up a try for fellow debutant Malon Al-Jiboori in the 45-13 win.
Lasike, who played two seasons (2015-2016) in the NFL as a resever fullback for the Chicago Bears, entered the game off the bench for the US but was quick to leave his mark on yesterday's match in California.

The 27-year-old spied a gap in the midfield and ran through it to put USA inside Chile's half before he offloaded the ball to a teammate as he was finally brought down at the Chilean 22m.

USA scored three phases later through fellow debutant Malon Al-Jiboori.

Lasike then went on to score his own try after he was fed the ball in space close to the Chilean try line with a few minutes left in the match.

USA went on to comfortably win the match 45-13.

