 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: Not a bad day for it! Picturesque Queenstown landscape serves as backdrop for Lions training

share

Source:

1 NEWS

They've been seen jetboating, strolling around town and visiting Queenstown's various picturesque sites, but even when it came to team training for the British and Irish Lions, they opted to do it in style.

Snow on The Remarkables, a gorgeous sunrise - it’s not hard to see why they’re not in Auckland yet.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Lions, fresh off a 24-21 second-Test victory, have escaped to the Southern Alps for rest and relaxation before travelling north today.

But they still ensured they got a team training in ahead of this weekend's series-deciding Test against the All Blacks in Auckland, choosing Davies Park in Queenstown for a session today.

The tourists took some jet boating on Lake Wakatipu and soaked up the snow in chilly Queenstown.
Source: /Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat

The touring team was treated to a stunning backdrop with snow covering The Remarkables mountain range in the background as well as blue skies above.

The Lions and All Blacks play the third and final Test on Saturday at 7:30pm at Eden Park.

There's a festival atmosphere in the Otago town today with thousands of British visitors around.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:44
1
Plumes of water were sprayed onto the Emirates plane to celebrate the team's homecoming and the arrival of the Auld Mug back to NZ.

Watch: Auckland Airport welcomes Emirates Team NZ home with water salute as plane taxis to gate

00:21
2
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

00:32
3
Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

'We do it to try and win yacht races' - humble Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling plays down hero status

00:11
4
It's been almost a week since the Team NZ helmsman has been in front of camera, but the Kiwi hero managed to re-gather himself.

Watch: 'I'm pretty f… good!' - Peter Burling makes clever save, covers near-expletive in quick interview

01:44
5
Members of the Orakei Marae officially welcomed the team home.

Watch: Team New Zealand get stunning Maori welcome after touching down with Auld Mug

00:32
Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

'We do it to try and win yacht races' - humble Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling plays down hero status

Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

00:21
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

00:44
Ashby said it was a pleasure and privilege to celebrate the America's Cup victory.

Triumphant Team New Zealand to parade America's Cup through Auckland CBD

Full details of the parade down Auckland's Queen St and onto a sail past in the Viaduct Basin.

04:26
A recent survey revealed New Zealand is the second-worst country for workplace bullying.

Workplace bullying causes some Kiwis to suffer mental health issues

Just under a decade ago, New Zealand was ranked as having the second-worst rate of workplace bullying in the world.


00:38
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Emirates Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.

Kiwis to wait even longer for America's Cup after plane delayed

New Zealanders are ready to welcome the team and cup home.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ