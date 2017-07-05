Watch: Not a bad day for it! Picturesque Queenstown landscape serves as backdrop for Lions training

They've been seen jetboating, strolling around town and visiting Queenstown's various picturesque sites, but even when it came to team training for the British and Irish Lions, they opted to do it in style.

The Lions, fresh off a 24-21 second-Test victory, have escaped to the Southern Alps for rest and relaxation before travelling north today.

But they still ensured they got a team training in ahead of this weekend's series-deciding Test against the All Blacks in Auckland, choosing Davies Park in Queenstown for a session today.

The touring team was treated to a stunning backdrop with snow covering The Remarkables mountain range in the background as well as blue skies above.