Watch: Not 175kg anymore! Karl Tu'inukuafe has the guns out as he works his hamstrings

The cult hero All Blacks was put through his paces in the gym ahead of the third Test against France.
01:02
Hansen says he would like to see a way of keeping players 'in the park' after situations like the one Benjamin Fall suffered.

Red cards don't always ruin a contest and what else we learned from All Blacks' second Test against France

03:01
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening weekend of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: What sex scandal? Mexico put tumultuous build-up behind them to stun Germany

Jason Taumalolo leads the Tongan haka. England v Tonga, Semi-Final, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Saturday 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Star-studded Mate Ma'a Tonga team to face Toa Samoa squad that includes Anthony Milford

00:58
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen gives updates on All Blacks at risk of missing third Test.

Beauden Barrett and Fifita out of third All Blacks Test with France - Squire, Harris in doubt

00:36
Genia was left with a broken arm after his clash with Cian Healy.

Watch: Michael Cheika accuses Irish prop of 'king-hit' on Will Genia after Wallabies loss

03:01
Reporter Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' expert reaction to the day's matches.

00:17
The footage shows two students fighting, before others become involved.

'Suspension meetings scheduled' after vicious schoolyard fight filmed at Ashburton College

The email from a "concerned parent" says the fight began over an alleged stolen bike.


23:03
Three gay men spoke about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and Sunday goes undercover to find people offering it.

'Pray the gay away' – Homosexual conversion therapy happening in NZ

Three gay men spoke to TVNZ1's Sunday about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and the programme went undercover to find people offering it.


00:13
The 28-year-old American seized control of the US Open with a wedge to 3½ feet for birdie on the par-5 16th.

Brooks Koepka wins US Open, makes history as first back-to-back champion since 1989

American becomes just the third man since 1945 to achieve the feat.


MetService's thunderstorm outlook for Monday June 18, with a rain radar image from about 9.10am.

Taranaki, Auckland, BOP in firing line as thunderstorms move across the North Island from the west today

MetService warns a "small coastal tornado" is even possible in Taranaki.


 
