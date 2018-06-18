Watch: Not 175kg anymore! Karl Tu'inukuafe has the guns out as he works with fellow All Blacks front rowers

Two-Test prop Karl Tu'inukuafe is looking more and more at home amongst the All Blacks after his rapid rise to international selection this season.

Tu'inukuafe, who earned his first Super Rugby contract earlier this year as an injury cover with the Chiefs, got stuck into a specialised workout with his fellow frontrowers at the All Blacks' gym session today ahead of the third French Test in Dunedin this Saturday.

The 25-year-old was grouped with Joe Moody and Ofa Tu'ungafasi for today's workout while called-in lock Luke Romano also helped as a spotter on the bench press.

Tu'inukuafe revealed to 1 NEWS earlier this year that he owes a lot to rugby, including his health, having once weighed 175kg before returning to the sport.

"I was living in Mangere when I got married and I chucked on the weight because I wasn't playing.

"About 2013-14, I was sitting around – I had a desk job with security – so I just put on the weight and then I talked to the doctors about feeling a bit weird and he gave it to me straight, -'You've got to lose weight'."

Tu'inukuafe opted to join his cousins at Takapuna Rugby Club to help solve his health issues.

"They were just saying I should come along so I decided to join them. I thought it would be fun playing with the family.

"I thought rugby would be an easier way to lose weight than to do it on my own."