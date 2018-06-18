 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Not 175kg anymore! Karl Tu'inukuafe has the guns out as he works with fellow All Blacks front rowers

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Two-Test prop Karl Tu'inukuafe is looking more and more at home amongst the All Blacks after his rapid rise to international selection this season.

The cult hero All Blacks was put through his paces in the gym ahead of the third Test against France.
Source: 1 NEWS

Tu'inukuafe, who earned his first Super Rugby contract earlier this year as an injury cover with the Chiefs, got stuck into a specialised workout with his fellow frontrowers at the All Blacks' gym session today ahead of the third French Test in Dunedin this Saturday.

The 25-year-old was grouped with Joe Moody and Ofa Tu'ungafasi for today's workout while called-in lock Luke Romano also helped as a spotter on the bench press.

Tu'inukuafe revealed to 1 NEWS earlier this year that he owes a lot to rugby, including his health, having once weighed 175kg before returning to the sport.

Karl Tu'inukuafe made his first All Blacks appearance in the 52-11 victory over France.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I was living in Mangere when I got married and I chucked on the weight because I wasn't playing.

"About 2013-14, I was sitting around – I had a desk job with security – so I just put on the weight and then I talked to the doctors about feeling a bit weird and he gave it to me straight, -'You've got to lose weight'."

Tu'inukuafe opted to join his cousins at Takapuna Rugby Club to help solve his health issues.

The rookie prop showed class in his side's 52-11 victory at Eden Park.
Source: 1 NEWS

"They were just saying I should come along so I decided to join them. I thought it would be fun playing with the family.

"I thought rugby would be an easier way to lose weight than to do it on my own."

Fast forward four years, he's doing it with some of the country's best.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The cult hero All Blacks was put through his paces in the gym ahead of the third Test against France.

Watch: Not 175kg anymore! Karl Tu'inukuafe has the guns out as he works with fellow All Blacks front rowers

01:02
2
Hansen says he would like to see a way of keeping players 'in the park' after situations like the one Benjamin Fall suffered.

Red cards don't always ruin a contest and what else we learned from All Blacks' second Test against France

00:58
3
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen gives updates on All Blacks at risk of missing third Test.

Beauden Barrett and Fifita out of third All Blacks Test with France - Squire, Harris in doubt

4
Jason Taumalolo leads the Tongan haka. England v Tonga, Semi-Final, Rugby League World Cup 2017. RLWC2017. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland New Zealand. Saturday 25 November 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Star-studded Mate Ma'a Tonga team to face Toa Samoa squad that includes Anthony Milford

03:01
5
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening weekend of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: What sex scandal? Mexico put tumultuous build-up behind them to stun Germany

01:33
NZNO industrial services manager Cee Payne made the announcement in Wellington today.

Nurses union says they have 'strongly rejected' latest pay offer from DHB, with strikes still possible

About 27,000 nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants voted to strike for two full days next month.

03:01
1 NEWS' football buffs break down the opening weekend of action at this year's World Cup.

World Cup Chat: What sex scandal? Mexico put tumultuous build-up behind them to stun Germany

Reporter Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' expert reaction to the day's matches.

00:17
The footage shows two students fighting, before others become involved.

Most read story: 'Suspension meetings scheduled' after vicious schoolyard fight filmed at Ashburton College

The email from a "concerned parent" says the fight began over an alleged stolen bike.


23:03
Three gay men spoke about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and Sunday goes undercover to find people offering it.

'Pray the gay away' – Homosexual conversion therapy happening in NZ

Three gay men spoke to TVNZ1's Sunday about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and the programme went undercover to find people offering it.


00:13
The 28-year-old American seized control of the US Open with a wedge to 3½ feet for birdie on the par-5 16th.

Brooks Koepka wins US Open, makes history as first back-to-back champion since 1989

American becomes just the third man since 1945 to achieve the feat.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 