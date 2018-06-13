 

Watch: 'None' – Black Caps legend Brendon McCullum jokes about poor rugby skills during club footy match

Black Caps legend Brendon McCullum traded his bat and pads for a pair of rugby boots over the weekend, running out for Waikato club rugby side United Matamata.

McCullum put on his rugby boots over the weekend to play for United Matamata B's in Waikato.
Source: Waikato Rugby

McCullum, 36, said he was swayed by a friend to play for Matamata's B team.

He admitted he enjoyed playing first-five for the club and that the players were quick to embrace him as part of the team.

"The boys have been great accepting me since day one and we’ve had a bit of fun and it was nice to get a win," said McCullum.

He said he wasn't too fussed about playing in the backs and letting the forwards get through all the grunt work.

"I was pretty happy to sit back and watch it all unfold."

When asked about whether he still possessed the rugby skills he had as a youngster the former Black Caps captain said, "none".

Matamata defeated Taupiri 29-18 on Saturday.

McCullum was an exceptional rugby player in his youth, picked ahead of All Blacks great Dan Carter as the preferred first-five in the South Island secondary schools team in 2000. 

He was the first New Zealander to score 300 runs in a Test, reaching the feat against India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in 2014.

He also skippered New Zealand to the 2015 Cricket World Cup final where his side lost to Australia by seven wickets after an incredible campaign.

