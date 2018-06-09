 

Watch: Ngani Laumape produces phenomenal bump-off to score against France

All Blacks second-five Ngani Laumape showed off ridiculous strength, holding off a number of French defenders to score in his side's 52-11 win at Eden Park tonight.

The All Blacks' second-five was unstoppable in the Eden Park masterclass.
Coming into the match as a second half substitute, Laumape received the ball from Damian McKenzie as the All Blacks looked to ignite a counter attack.

The bruising midfielder darted down the right wing, breaking the tackle of one defender, before bumping off another in stunning fashion to cross over and score.

The try was the All Blacks' third in five minutes, as the world champions began their 2018 season with a bang at their traditional home.

