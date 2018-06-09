Watch: Ngani Laumape produces phenomenal bump-off to score against France

All Blacks second-five Ngani Laumape showed off ridiculous strength, holding off a number of French defenders to score in his side's 52-11 win at Eden Park tonight.

Coming into the match as a second half substitute, Laumape received the ball from Damian McKenzie as the All Blacks looked to ignite a counter attack.

The bruising midfielder darted down the right wing, breaking the tackle of one defender, before bumping off another in stunning fashion to cross over and score.