Watch: New tech allows fans to be on field with All Blacks as they score stunning RWC tries

Fans who want to be closer than ever to Rugby World Cup action have had their wish granted thanks to new technology being employed at this year's event in Japan.

Highlights from the All Blacks' 23-13 win over the Springboks in Yokohama on Saturday night have been treated to electronics giant Canon's Free Viewpoint Video System.

The technology allows fans to effectively be down on the pitch in amongst all the action, getting closer to their favourite players in big moments such as the All Blacks' two tries against South Africa.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"The Free Viewpoint Video System offers a completely new, totally immersive visual experience that enables viewers to operate a virtual camera in 3-D space to move freely around the stadium and even experience the simulated physical sensation of being among players on the field during a game," Canon said in a statement.

"Along with providing a new way to enjoy sporting events, Canon plans to explore such potential applications for this system as training teams and athletes."

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

The system uses a small army of high-resolution cameras set up around the stadium which are then connected to a network and controlled to simultaneously capture the game from multiple viewpoints.

From there, the images are then rendered into data in a 3-D space, allowing fans to freely move about the mapped area to watch the games from various angles seemlessly.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"You can view the same scene from various angles, changing to the perspective of an athlete on the field or any number of alternate viewpoints," Canon added.

"Additionally, viewers can control both viewpoint and game time at will. For example, viewpoint can be changed while watching the scene in slow motion."

The All Blacks' clash with South Africa was the first Rugby World Cup game to use Free Viewpoint Video but other games in Yokohama - including both semi-finals and the final - will be given the same treatment.