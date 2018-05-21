 

Watch: New All Black Jordan Taufua flies during massive box jumps session

Rookie All Black Jordan Taufua has gotten stuck straight into his new gig with flying colours after nailing a tough box jumping session at this morning's team gym session.

The rookie was putting in work in his first gym workout with the squad.
Taufua's strong season with the Crusaders was finally recognised by Steve Hansen and the All Blacks selectors this year, with the 26-year-old named an All Black for the first time in his career yesterday.

Hansen said during yesterday's team selection Taufua and fellow rookie loose forward Shannon Frizell were "assertive players".

"They've got plenty of energy and plenty of intention with that energy, and they've got the skillset we like. Are they the finished product? We don't know."

Taufua will be looking to answer Hansen's question next month in the three-Test series against France.

The first Test is on Saturday June 9 in Auckland.

