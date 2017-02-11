Watch: Nehe's back! Milner-Skudder scores first try after 11-month injury layoff

Nehe Milner-Skudder's return from injury appears to be going well, after the 2015 World Cup winner scored this effort against the Highlanders on the first day of the Brisbane Global Tens.
The Hurricanes and All Blacks winger missed most of 2016 with a shoulder injury, but scored this effort on his comeback at the Brisbane Tens.
With his side 13-0 down, Milner-Skudder popped up in the right place at the right time to finish off this well-worked play.
His effort would prove to be in vain however, with the Highlanders winning 13-5.
The Hurricanes fought back from 12-0 down, with this bit of magic from Jane sealing a brilliant comeback.
The former Wallaby and new Crusader returned to haunt his old side on the first day of the Brisbane Tens.
The former All Black will go down in history, scoring the first ever points at the inaugural Brisbane tournament.
Samoa fought back from 14-0 down to seal a 27-14 win over the Blues at Suncorp Stadium.
