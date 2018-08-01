Watch: Nehe Milner-Skudder powers through All Blacks' gruelling weights session

While Christchurch is gearing up to host this weekend's Super Rugby final, there’s another battle happening in the Garden City as All Blacks players fight for field time in the upcoming Rugby Championship.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen told reporters today players are putting their hands up across the board.
However he said those calling for in-form first-five Richie Mo’unga to take over the No.10 jersey to cool their jets.
"He's playing behind a Rolls-Royce pack. He's playing the way we're expecting him to play behind a pack like that," Hansen said.
"It's going to be really interesting to see how he does in a big game. It's not a test match, but it's probably the closest you will get to one without playing one. I'm really looking forward to seeing how he drives the team around the park and does those things."
Another area of interest happens to be in the loose forwards, with Shannon Frizell continuing to impress selectors.
Hansen said while Liam Squire remains the first choice at blindside, he hinted there were plans in place for the one-Test Highlander.
The full squad for the Rugby Championship is named on Monday ahead of the first Bledisloe Test which takes place two weeks later.
Remorseful Wallabies prop James Slipper says he's sorry and embarrassed after serving a two-month drug ban and while he's not fully fixed, he's happier than in a long time.
The 86-Test prop returns to rugby on Friday for an Australian Super Selection team trial against the Wallabies in Sydney.
Slipper received the ban and a $27,500 fine on May 24 after violations of the Rugby Australia Illicit Drugs Policy, twice testing positive to cocaine.
The 29 -year-old Queensland Red has had to deal with personal issues including his mother being diagnosed with a terminal condition.
"I've let a lot of people down and I couldn't be more sorry for that and more embarrassed for what I've done," Slipper said on Wednesday.
"I've obviously gone through a bit of a rough patch and made some poor decisions and I probably wasn't coping with certain aspects of my life that I was going through at the time.
"I've had to address quite a few things, its probably something that is going to have to stay with me for a while, continually trying to work on myself to become a better person and a positive outcome.
"But at the time I didn't see a healthy ending there for a bit.
"I'm not all fixed, as they say, but I'm working hard and seeing the professionals and going well.
"I'm as happy as I've been in a long time so that's probably the most important thing."
Asked if the suspension had been a wakeup call Slipper said "It brought it to a head, it forced me to step away from the game and deservedly so.
"It forced me to have a real good look at myself and seek professional help
He was shocked but grateful for the chance to play on Friday.
'With how tough things were its been good to get around the players again," Slipper said.
"I'm a rugby player and thats what I enjoy doing but just to be welcomed back here and help the Wallabies prepare for a Bledisloe game is pretty humbling to me."