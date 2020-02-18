Watch the moment TJ Perenara stuns John Campbell with surprise studio visit - 'I've come to see you!'

Studio cameras left on during a commercial break for TVNZ1's Breakfast show this morning have captured the moment All Blacks halfback and Hurricanes captain TJ Perenara managed to surprise John Campbell with a studio visit.

Campbell, a huge fan of Perenara's work both on and off the rugby field, was left puzzled after colleague Hayley Holt teased that Hurricanes fans would be in for a "big surprise" after the ad break.

But shortly after the show went to commercials, Campbell was the first Hurricanes fan to find out as Perenara entered the studio to the presenter's surprise.

"What the f***?" Campbell said in utter disbelief.

The pair embraced in a heartfelt hug before briefly discussing the news Perenara and wife Greer are expecting their first child in August.

Perenara then greeted the rest of the Breakfast team before Campbell finally mustered up the courage to ask Perenara why he was in Auckland. The answer almost knocked him off his feet.

"I've come to see you! It genuinely is, I've come to see you.

"You've been awesome for me, you've been a massive supporter of me and Greer as well so I wanted to come in and share the love."

Campbell then asked if Perenara was going to "come on the telly" to which the halfback agreed, leading to an in-depth interview on the morning show that lasted almost 10 minutes.