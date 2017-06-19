 

Watch: The moment Sir Colin Meads unveils his larger-than-life statue in the heart of Te Kuiti

Sir Colin Meads' statue has been unveiled today in a special ceremony in Te Kuiti with the rugby legend also in attendance.

Source: 1 NEWS

Hundreds of rugby fans were at the unveiling of the statue created by artist Natalie Stamilla, which has been placed at the centre of the King Country town.

It's been a special experience for the seasoned sculptor who was also responsible for Sir Michael Jones' statue outside Eden Park.

"It's a nerve-wracking experience to try to recreate the player of the century," Ms Stamilla told NZME.

"I've really tried to capture him a way that shows his unique playing ability and what he brought to the game."

Source: 1 NEWS

There had been concerns the man of the moment wouldn't be able to attend the ceremony this afternoon as he continues his battle with pancreatic cancer, but Sir Colin continued to show his undying spirit and strength as he pulled away the cloak to reveal a bronze reflection of himself.

He was joined by his wife Verna, as well as brother Stan for the event.

