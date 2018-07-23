Watch: The moment All Blacks Sevens hoist glorious World Cup trophy after defending title

The All Blacks Sevens have added to New Zealand's trophy cabinet from this weekend's Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, taking out the men's title with a 31-12 victory over England.

After a see-saw match, the All Blacks Sevens' class came to the fore late in the second half, with a couple of late tries seeing the Kiwi men emulate the success of the Black Ferns Sevens, winning the ultimate prize in San Francisco.

To make things even better, both men's and womens' sides defended their World Cup titles won in Moscow back in 2013, the first sides in sevens history to do so.