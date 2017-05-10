 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Rugby


Watch: The moment the All Blacks are drawn with South Africa and Italy in 2019 RWC pool - and the crowd loves it

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The All Blacks have been drawn with fierce rivals South Africa along with Italy in Pool B of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

There was an immediate cry of excitement from the crowd as 'New Zealand' went into a group with the Springboks.

England face the massive hurdle, and arguably the group of death, having been drawn with Argentina and France.

Australia will go up against with Wales in their toughest test, while some minnows could escape from Pool A in the likes of Scotland and Japan with Ireland leading the Pool as favourites.

What a moment this was - the All Blacks find out two of their pool opponents for the tournament.
Source: World Rugby

So to finalise the groups:

Pool A

Ireland

Scotland

Japan

Europe 1

Play-off winner

Pool B

New Zealand

South Africa

Italy 

Africa 1

Repecharge winner

Pool C

England

France

Argentina

Americas 1

Oceania 2

Pool D

Australia

Wales

Georgia

Oceania 1

Americas 2

The All Blacks will face the Springboks, Italy and two qualifiers in the tournament.
Source: World Rugby

Below is how the draw action unfolded.

8:20PM:

Europe 1 have been placed in Pool A, Africa 1 in Pool B, Americas 1, Pool C, Oceania in Pool D.

Italy has been picked to join Pool B along with Scotland to join Japan in Pool A. 

South Africa sit in Pool B now with France joining Argentina in Pool C.

8:19PM:

The first grouping is about to commence, that will include Japan by defult as they are hosts.

Firstly Shinzo Abe picks Japan to be placed third in Pool A, followed by a play-off winner and Reperecharge winner will be in Pool B, Pool C will have Oceania 2 and Pool D will include America 2. These sides will be finalised once qualification for the World Cup finishes. 

8:10PM:

First we have some introductory words from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who says he excited and motived by his nation's responsibility in hosting the first Rugby World Cup on the Asian continent.

Can Japan out do their last Rugby World Cup participation and qualify for the knock-out stages, after they did the unthinkable in beating South Africa in England two years ago.

8:05PM: 

Good evening and welcome, the Rugby World Cup 2019 draw has kicked off and we are underway here in Japan. 

Steve Hansen is amongst the many familiar rugby faces in the crowd, it will be interesting to see who he will lead the All Blacks against in pool play come 2019 with New Zealand having a relatively accessible group last time around with Argentina, Georgia, Tonga and Namibia in 2015.

All Blacks' Ben Smith, Kieran Read & Israel Dagg hold the Steinlager Trophy

All Blacks' Ben Smith, Kieran Read & Israel Dagg hold the Steinlager Trophy

Source: Photosport

Join us for live updates of the 2019 Rugby World Cup draw from Japan as the All Blacks discover who they'll be playing in their title defence of the Webb Ellis Cup.

The All Blacks can face the prospect of falling into a 'pool of death' tonight where they could be grouped with South Africa, France or Wales from the second-seed band.

They then could face the always uncomfortable Argentina who lay in the third-seed band after slipping to ninth in the world rankings.

Italy, Georgia and hosts Japan join Los Pumas as third seeds.

Live stream: Watch the Rugby World Cup 2019 pool draw - who will the All Blacks get?
Follow the draw as it happens for the tournament in Japan.

The final two places in each pool are finalised through qualifiers, which started in 2016 and will likely include the likes of Samoa, Fiji and Tonga.

New Zealand were drawn with Argentina, Georgia, Tonga and Namibia in 2015.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019 DRAW:

BAND ONE - New Zealand, England, Australia, Ireland

BAND TWO - Scotland, France, South Africa, Wales

BAND THREE - Argentina, Japan, Georgia, Italy.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:33
1
What a moment this was - the All Blacks find out two of their pool opponents for the tournament.

Watch: The moment the All Blacks are drawn with South Africa and Italy in 2019 RWC pool - and the crowd loves it

00:41
2
The Kiwis are preparing in Bermuda for this year's America's Cup and proved they're still getting to grips their new boat.

Watch: Lift off! Team New Zealand have a scare as their boat soars above the water during America's Cup preparations


3

Live stream: Watch the Rugby World Cup 2019 pool draw - who will the All Blacks get?

4
1 NEWS

Video: Aussie MasterChef judge George charged with assault over this incident at A-League grand final

5

'We'll see how things pan out' - Warriors coach calls talks of Lolohea leaving as premature

02:01
The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

Should an extra tax be slapped on banks in NZ?

The Australian Government is slapping an extra tax on its major banks, which own the main operators here in NZ.

02:04
The Seven Sharp hosts hold back in getting their view across.

Watch: Toni Street v Mike Hosking on the debate about whether there should be a 50/50 gender split in Parliament

The Seven Sharp hosts seize the chance to get their views across on a divisive topic.

02:11
New technology will help police find people who are uncertain of their location.

New emergency 111 location system automatically shows whereabouts of caller

NZ is the first country outside Europe to implement the service.


01:32
New technology has been launched to test for “a trial fibrillation” which causes a third of all strokes.

Strokes could be prevented by routine screening for heart conditions, Australian researchers say

New technology has been launched to test for "atrial fibrillation" which causes a third of all strokes.


00:18
The ARAG insurance company’s latest television ad has been labelled offensive.

Video: Fury over German insurance giant's HAKA ad, labelled a 'trivialisation of a sacred piece of culture'

ARAG Group said it consulted with a 'haka-expert' for the ad.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ