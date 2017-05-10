Watch: The moment the All Blacks are drawn with South Africa and Italy in 2019 RWC pool - and the crowd loves it

The All Blacks have been drawn with fierce rivals South Africa along with Italy in Pool B of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

There was an immediate cry of excitement from the crowd as 'New Zealand' went into a group with the Springboks.

England face the massive hurdle, and arguably the group of death, having been drawn with Argentina and France.

Australia will go up against with Wales in their toughest test, while some minnows could escape from Pool A in the likes of Scotland and Japan with Ireland leading the Pool as favourites.

So to finalise the groups:

Pool A

Ireland

Scotland

Japan

Europe 1

Play-off winner

Pool B

New Zealand

South Africa

Italy

Africa 1

Repecharge winner

Pool C

England

France

Argentina

Americas 1

Oceania 2

Pool D

Australia

Wales

Georgia

Oceania 1

Americas 2

Below is how the draw action unfolded.

8:20PM:

Europe 1 have been placed in Pool A, Africa 1 in Pool B, Americas 1, Pool C, Oceania in Pool D.

Italy has been picked to join Pool B along with Scotland to join Japan in Pool A.

South Africa sit in Pool B now with France joining Argentina in Pool C.

8:19PM:

The first grouping is about to commence, that will include Japan by defult as they are hosts.

Firstly Shinzo Abe picks Japan to be placed third in Pool A, followed by a play-off winner and Reperecharge winner will be in Pool B, Pool C will have Oceania 2 and Pool D will include America 2. These sides will be finalised once qualification for the World Cup finishes.

8:10PM:

First we have some introductory words from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who says he excited and motived by his nation's responsibility in hosting the first Rugby World Cup on the Asian continent.

Can Japan out do their last Rugby World Cup participation and qualify for the knock-out stages, after they did the unthinkable in beating South Africa in England two years ago.

8:05PM:

Good evening and welcome, the Rugby World Cup 2019 draw has kicked off and we are underway here in Japan.

Steve Hansen is amongst the many familiar rugby faces in the crowd, it will be interesting to see who he will lead the All Blacks against in pool play come 2019 with New Zealand having a relatively accessible group last time around with Argentina, Georgia, Tonga and Namibia in 2015.

All Blacks' Ben Smith, Kieran Read & Israel Dagg hold the Steinlager Trophy Source: Photosport

Join us for live updates of the 2019 Rugby World Cup draw from Japan as the All Blacks discover who they'll be playing in their title defence of the Webb Ellis Cup.

The All Blacks can face the prospect of falling into a 'pool of death' tonight where they could be grouped with South Africa, France or Wales from the second-seed band.

They then could face the always uncomfortable Argentina who lay in the third-seed band after slipping to ninth in the world rankings.

Italy, Georgia and hosts Japan join Los Pumas as third seeds.

Live stream: Watch the Rugby World Cup 2019 pool draw - who will the All Blacks get?

The final two places in each pool are finalised through qualifiers, which started in 2016 and will likely include the likes of Samoa, Fiji and Tonga.

New Zealand were drawn with Argentina, Georgia, Tonga and Namibia in 2015.

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2019 DRAW:

BAND ONE - New Zealand, England, Australia, Ireland

BAND TWO - Scotland, France, South Africa, Wales