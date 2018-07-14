 

Watch: Mitchell Drummond sets up Crusaders on half-time with big step and offload against flat-footed Blues

The Crusaders halfback sliced his way through to set up Seta Tamanivalu.
As it happened: Crusaders pile on the points in second half to put final nail in Blues' coffin

The Rebels were desperately looking for a draw in the final moments - enter Naholo.

Watch: Waisake Naholo delivers earth-shattering tackle to stop Rebels' runaway try dead in its tracks at full time

Lima Sopoaga gave Waisake Naholo a pinpoint punt to work with and the rest of the team made sure to finish it off.

As it happened: Highlanders complete second half comeback to dispose of spirited Rebels in Dunedin

Liam Messam. Chiefs v Jaguares, Super Rugby, Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua, New Zealand on the 4th May 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

'An absolute honour to play for you' - Liam Messam's emotional goodbye to Chiefs fans


Mexico's Hirving Lozano, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

2018 FIFA Football World Cup: Fixtures, results and tables

The Crusaders halfback sliced his way through to set up Seta Tamanivalu.

As it happened: Crusaders pile on the points in second half to put final nail in Blues' coffin

The Blues have been humbled 54-17 in their last game of 2018.

A graphic showing the likelihood of storm surge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Safety warnings issued as storm forecast to batter Auckland this weekend

A low pressure system from the north is forecast to bring heavy rain and severe gales to the region.

They still have to be extracted from the caves, and are reportedly "too week to move".

New details emerge of how boys and football coach became trapped in Thai cave for two weeks

A casual jaunt to relax after soccer practice turned into a life or death situation that gripped the world.

Demetrius Pairama

Family of 17-year-old found dead in vacant Auckland home heartbroken and searching for answers - 'she was loved by many'

Jacqueline King, the aunt of Demetrius Pairama, described her niece as adventurous and outgoing.

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.