Watch: Miracle offload sees ruthless Chiefs start second half against Waratahs with a bang

Chiefs winger James Lowe picked up a hat-trick, as his side ran in a 46-31 win over the Waratahs in Hamilton.

A series of offloads between the Chiefs star backline of Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie and Tawera Kerr-Barlow eventually saw the ball make its way to Lowe, who duly obliged in scoring his second try of the evening.