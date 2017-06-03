Watch: Miracle offload sees ruthless Chiefs start second half against Waratahs with a bang

Source:
Chiefs winger James Lowe picked up a hat-trick, as his side ran in a 46-31 win over the Waratahs in Hamilton.
A series of offloads between the Chiefs star backline of Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie and Tawera Kerr-Barlow eventually saw the ball make its way to Lowe, who duly obliged in scoring his second try of the evening.
The win sees the Chiefs keep their Super Rugby playoff hopes alive, with Lowe's effort with ball in hand a large factor in the decisive win at Waikato Stadium.
