Watch: Midfielders work in tandem, Rob Thompson lays on sneaky grubber for himself before setting up Tei Walden in Highlanders victory over Lions

The Highlanders took an early 14-0 lead with tries to Lima Sopoaga and Liam Coltman but the Lions rallied and had cut the lead to 19-15 at halftime.

The Lions kept up steady pressure throughout the second half and tries from lineout drives allowed the Johannesburg-based team to close to 33-27 after 72 minutes before the Highlanders pulled away with two penalties in the last five minutes.