Watch as Matt Duffie annihilates Damian McKenzie with monstrous tackle as injury-hit Chiefs conquer Blues

A severely understrength Chiefs have secured one of the greatest results in their Super Rugby history, surviving raid after raid from a fast-finishing Blues to win tonight's clash 27-21 at Eden Park.

Missing All Blacks including Brodie Retallick, Charlie Ngatai, Kane Hames and Dominic Bird to injury, the Waikato men were down to their bare bones.

But a mix of sheer grit, some poor Blues finishing and a captain's knock from Sam Cane allowed the Chiefs to limp over the line and prolong their opponents' losing streak in Kiwi Super derbies to two years.

Blues centre George Moala wasted a good chance to score as the seconds ticked away, before a late penalty was squandered by a poor rolling maul.

Handed another late opportunity by the Chiefs' failure to kick the ball out, the Blues skewered a last-gasp lineout to condemn themselves to defeat.

They remain winless on the bottom of the Kiwi conference, while the undermanned Chiefs will take huge confidence from their backs-to-the-wall win.

It was bruising and resolute, but hardly pretty.

In a frenetic opening stanza, both sides took it to the other with gusto but frequently came up short with errors and poor decision-making.

Skipper Augustine Pulu went over off the back of some solid Blues mauling work in the seventh minute, before the Chiefs' Sean Wainui responded five minutes later.

The same tit-for-tat tryscoring followed 10 minutes on, when a fleet-footed Akira Ioane crossed and Wainui followed by bagging his second.

In the second half, the Blues began their customary collapse.

A textbook driving maul sent Chiefs skipper Cane over in the 47th minute, before Brad Weber collected a stray Blues offload to dash 40 metres and score.

Blues playmaker Bryn Gatland pulled one back, ultimately in vain.

"One of the prouder days to be a Chief," Cane said.

"Every team has their fair share of injuries but this week has been relentless.

"We had some young guys come out there today, some of them pulling on the jersey for the first time, first year, and they really just stepped up."