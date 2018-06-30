Watch: Manu Samoa winger steamrolls defender to score during dominant World Cup qualifier win over Germany

Germany are already out of one world cup and it doesn't look like they have much hope of making another after their men’s rugby team suffered a bruising loss to Manu Samoa.

The Germans took on Samoa in a Rugby World Cup qualifier in Apia today and the locals relished the drop in standard after recent losses to Pacific rivals Tonga and Fiji.

It didn’t take long for the hosts to assert their dominance with Ed Fidow bowling through one tackler on his way to the tryline to score Samoa’s third try of the match.

Samoa built a 35-3 lead by halftime but Germany didn’t quit, scoring two tries of their own in the second half as they went down 66-15.

The return leg of the qualifier is being played in Heidelberg in two weeks time with the overall winner qualifying for the 2019 tournament.