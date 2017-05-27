Watch: Malakai Fekitoa's kicking magic inspires the Highlanders to comeback win against the Waratahs

FT: Gareth Evans bangs it into touch after the Highlanders regain possession and thats it! What a second half seen here in Dunedin after a very cagey first half that saw the Waratahs take the halftime lead. The Highlanders bench however proved to be much deeper as they ran out with a 44-28 win.

HIG 44-28 WAR

77min: TRY! The Waratahs aren't done yet! Gordon is too quick for the tiring Highlanders defence and he romps home to score under the posts. Thats the little reserve halfback's second in quick succession. But its too little too late.

HIG 44-21 WAR

75min: TRY! ANOTHER ONE TO THE HIGHLANDERS! Waisake Naholo bumps off a Waratahs player before speeding down the line, he finds Sopoaga and he's got too much pace for the Waratahs defenders. To makes matters worse for the Australians, Sopoaga gets the conversion to boot!

HIG 37-21 WAR

71min: TRY! What a great team try by the Higlanders! Great vision by Sopoaga who breaks the line before passing to Ben Smith who makes a few more metres before its off-loaded to Siosuia Halanukonuka and the big prop pins his ears back with all he's got.He's stopped centimetres from the line before Daniel Liernert-Brown crashes over. The TMO gets involved to check and give the try the all clear before Sopoaga gets the extras with the conversion.

HIG 30-21 WAR

69min: Chance for the Waratahs here as time runs out after they're awarded a penalty. They go for a line-out and move the ball wide finding themselves find metres out from the Highlanders try line and the reserve half-back Jake Gordon pounces over the line to score for the Waratahs! Foley gets the conversion. Game on!

HIG 30-14 WAR

65min: TRY! Just after coming on Rob Thompson makes an immediate impact running a good line to smash through the Waratahs defence to score. The Highlanders found themselves in good territory after that Sopoaga kick and they were rewarded after the following line-out. Sopoaga gets the kick too.

HIG 23-14 WAR

63min: Sopoaga's first touch is all class as his deft kick pushes the Waratahs back into their own 5 metre line, the Waratahs winger Clarke kicks poorly and the Highlanders find themselves back on the front foot.

HIG 23-14 WAR

60min: Theres a bit of push and shove as Aaron Smith refuses to give the ball over after a penalty to the Waratahs. Once the referee breaks it up Foley is able to get the game back underway with a good kick deep into the Highlanders territory. Sopoaga also comes on for Marty Banks.

HIG 23-14 WAR

57min: Waratahs are now back to 15 men as Dean Mumm returns to the field but the damage has been done arguably as the Highlanders look to be in the driving seat going into the final 20 minutes.

HIG 23-14 WAR

50min: TRY! Malakai Fekitoa take a bow! The All Blacks centre puts through a delicate little chip out of nowhere for Tevita Li to chase to catches the ball with ease with coasting over the line to score. The Waratahs are shellshocked. Banks hits the post in the conversion.

HIG 18-14 WAR

46min: TRY! The Highlanders make their number superiority count as they push forward from the line-out with a maul as Liam Coltman bundles over to score. Marty Banks misses the conversion thumping it away to the left.

HIG 13-14 WAR

45min: YELLOW CARD! Dean Mumm is in trouble here after he lifted Elliot Dixon without the ball and dumped him on his head. Waratahs go down to 14 for the next 10.

HIG 13-14 WAR

44min: Ben Smith busts through the line and puts a kick through to chase, but the Waratahs manage to get to the ball before the All Blacks fullback inside their goal area. Waratahs breathe a sigh of relief.

HIG 13-14 WAR

42min: We are back at Forsyth Barr Stadium and the Waratahs pick up where they left off, coming close to the Highlanders line before Buckman again saves the day turning the ball over before Marty Banks sets off down the line and the Highlanders launch an attack from their own in-goal area before Banks makes a kick that bounces out.

HIG 13-14 WAR

HALFTIME: Take a bow Bernard Foley, he bangs in the kick and it swerves over! The Waratahs with the spoils at halftime.

HIG 13-14 WAR

40min: The scrum is in a perfect attacking position for the Waratahs, they move it wide with a marvelous long pass from Nick Phipps to Taqele Naiyaravoro who bulldozes past the Highlanders defenders to score a TRY in the corner! Foley with the chance to put the Australians in the lead going into halftime with an extremely difficult kick.

HIG 13-7 WAR

35min: Oh dear, the Highlanders had a real opportunity here for a counter attack but instead give away a penalty. Bernard Foley looks to have made an excellent kick from a difficult position but its sneaked over the post. Before Ben Smith knocks the catch on against the post. Bizarre series of events which ends in a scrum 5 metres out to the Waratahs.

HIG 13-7 WAR

33min: Fantastic scrum work from the Highlanders after losing the ball earlier. They turn the scrum, regain the ball and on top of everything get a penalty right in front. Marty Banks points to the posts and nails the kick to go up by another 3 points.

HIG 10-7 WAR

31min: Tevita Li takes a high ball brilliantly before setting off to attack with a delightful little chip over the Waratahs defence but he can't quite regather the ball and knocks it on. The Waratahs can't make the most of the advantage and knock it on themselves.

HIG 10-7 WAR

28min: Another scrum after a Waratahs player runs into a teammate. Aaron Smith gets the ball away to Ben Smith who tries to put a cheeky grubber through but its well fielded by the Waratahs defence and they kick the ball back to the Highlanders.

HIG 10-7 WAR

25min: Another penalty is given away after the line-out and the Waratahs again go for a line-out near the 5 metre line. The ball is taken to ground and the Waratahs move it wide before Richard Buckman saves the day and holds the ball up in the tackle with the help of Fekitoa and the turnover is completed as the Highlanders regain the ball. Scrum to the Highlanders.

HIG 10-7 WAR

23min: Waratahs feed another scrum and get away with a penalty after it collapses. Foley doesn't even think about kicking for goal and goes for the line-out.

HIG 10-7 WAR

20min: Some respite now as Ben Smith takes a kick inside his 22 and asks for the mark before hoofing the ball out. Waratahs get it back and build near the halfway line as Foley kicks another bomb, targeting the Highlanders outside backs.

HIG 10-7 WAR

17min: TRY! The Waratahs hit back straight away! Israel Folau comes up with the big fend near the 22 and brushes All Blacks loose forward Elliot Dixon off easily to run through and score under the posts. Soft try their from the Highlanders, they'll be dissapointed by that. Foley kicks the conversion.

HIG 10-0 WAR

15min: TRY TIME! Nick Phipps takes an age to get the ball to Bernard Foley after the referee gets in the way, Foley gets it finally and decides to put a kick through which is charged down and kicked forward by Luke Whitelock and a rampaging Richard Buckman scoops up the loose ball to crash over the line. Theres some delay however as the TMO has a look to see if Buckman was in front of the kicker but the try stands after multiple reviews. Banks gets the extras too.

HIG 3-0 WAR

14min: Penalty to the Highlanders after the Waratahs had hands in the ruck near the halfway line. Marty Banks looks like he's up to it and lines up the kick about 40 metres out. He doesn't hit it well but it just gets over. First points of the match to the Highlanders.

HIG 0-0 WAR

12min: After a couple of attempts the Waratahs get the ball out from the scrum before Foley clears with a big kick.

HIG 0-0 WAR

10min: The Highlanders are again on the charge straight after led by Ben Smith who bounces out of a couple of tackles and has made metres every time he's touched the ball. They make it 10 metres out from the Waratahs' try line but concede a knock on and the moment is lost. Scrum to the Waratahs.

HIG 0-0 WAR

8min: Seiuli couldn't help himself just metres from the line and goes for the try after already being tackle and the try is disallowed for a double movement. Foley clears and relieves the pressure.

HIG 0-0 WAR

6min: Penalty for the Highlanders this time near the right hand touch line on the Waratahs' 22 for a high tackle. Marty Banks opts to kick the ball out for a line out just 5 metres out.

HIG 0-0 WAR

4min: The Highlanders make their way close to the Waratahs' try line after an elusive Ben Smith wriggles his way through the defence. However the Highlanders give away a penalty after not releasing inside the Waratahs 22.

HIG 0-0 WAR

2min: Both sides trade kicks into their respective 22's, before the Waratahs begin to pull some phases together near the halfway line looking to break through the Highlander's defence before the ball is knocked on. Scrum Highlanders.

HIG 0-0 WAR

KICK-OFF: Marty Banks gets us underway here at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin kicking deep into Waratahs territory who are without their distinctive sky blue kit, instead strutting out in a white jersey with red sleeves.

PRE-GAME

Highlanders co-captain and All Blacks stalwart Ben Smith has overcome an ankle complaint to start in his Super Rugby side's clash with the Waratahs in Dunedin.

The 30-year-old Smith has struggled for game time in 2017 after suffering a concussion in round one against the Chiefs and then an ankle strain in last month's 57-14 thumping of the Stormers.

He missed his side's perfect tour of South Africa and Perth as a result, and has made just six appearances this season.

But the 60-cap fullback has been named to start tonight in what will be a record-equalling 127th Highlanders appearance and a key step towards full fitness for next month's British and Irish Lions Test series.

He'll likely overtake Anton Oliver as the team's most-capped player in next week's clash with the unbeaten Crusaders.

Elsewhere, loose forward Luke Whitelock returns from injury to pull on the No.8 jumper, pushing Elliot Dixon back to his preferred blindside role.

Waisake Naholo also slots straight back into the side after a one-match ban for his red card against the Bulls, while star halfback Aaron Smith will return to the run-on side after being rested last week.

Test first-five Lima Sopoaga retains his spot on the bench after making his comeback from a hamstring tear in Perth last weekend.

He'll be joined on the pine by Ash Dixon, Daniel Lienert-Brown and Joe Wheeler but not Liam Squire, who continues his rehabilitation on a broken thumb.

The Waratahs have endured a horror Super Rugby campaign and have won just four games, but Highlanders coach Tony Brown said his side would be on red alert.

TEAMS

Highlanders: Ben Smith (co-capt), Waisake Naholo, Malakai Fekitoa, Richard Buckman, Tevita Li, Marty Banks, Aaron Smith, Luke Whitelock, Dillon Hunt, Elliot Dixon, Tom Franklin, Alex Ainley, Siate Tokolahi, Liam Coltman, Aki Seiuli.

Highlanders Reserves: Ash Dixon (co-capt), Daniel Lienert-Brown, Siosuia Halanukonuka, Joe Wheeler, Gareth Evans, Kayne Hammington, Lima Sopoaga, Rob Thompson.

Waratahs: Israel Folau, Taqele Naiyaravoro, Rob Horne, David Horwitz, Cam Clark, Bernard Foley, Nick Phipps, Michael Wells, Michael Hooper (capt), Ned Hanigan, Will Skelton, Dean Mumm, Sekope Kepu, Tolu Latu, Tom Robertson.