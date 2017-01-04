Watch: Ma'a Nonu's teammate almost turns to the dark side after blaring Star Wars theme music distracts conversion attempt

French rugby club Toulon almost lost sharpshooting kicker Leigh Halfpenny to the dark side after he was visibly livid following a missed conversion where he was distracted by music from Star Wars playing over the stadium's sound system.

The conversion, which came during Toulon's match against Dan Carter and Racing 92, was near the left touchline right on halftime after former All Black Ma'a Nonu scored and would've given the home side a crucial seven point lead.

However, as Halfpenny began his approach, the well-known theme music from the popular film franchise blared out of Stade Mayol's loudspeakers - a gimmick Nine News reports was organised by Toulon's owner Mourad Boudjellal.