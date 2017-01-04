 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Ma'a Nonu's teammate almost turns to the dark side after blaring Star Wars theme music distracts conversion attempt

share

Source:

1 NEWS

French rugby club Toulon almost lost sharpshooting kicker Leigh Halfpenny to the dark side after he was visibly livid following a missed conversion where he was distracted by music from Star Wars playing over the stadium's sound system.

Leigh Halfpenny was hoping to give his team a crucial seven point lead against Racing 92 – he got an earful of a John Williams masterpiece instead.
Source: Nine

The conversion, which came during Toulon's match against Dan Carter and Racing 92, was near the left touchline right on halftime after former All Black Ma'a Nonu scored and would've given the home side a crucial seven point lead.

However, as Halfpenny began his approach, the well-known theme music from the popular film franchise blared out of Stade Mayol's loudspeakers - a gimmick Nine News reports was organised by Toulon's owner Mourad Boudjellal.

Halfpenny remained composed in the second half though, nailing two penalites to ensure Toulon ran home the victors 17-11.

The former All Black scored a crucial try in side's 17-11 win over Racing.
Source: CANAL+

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:36
1
Lara Wharepapa Bridger was at a wine tasting with her mother and sister at Stonyridge Vineyard when she saw Sir Peter.

Sir Peter Leitch under fire over Waiheke 'white man's island banter'

00:31
2
Williams came from behind to win the first set 7-6, but had no problems in the second set beating Lewis 6-2.

Venus Williams outclasses Kiwi newcomer Jade Lewis, winning in straight sets

00:24
3
The Gunners came back from 3-0 down away from home, with Olivier Giroud firing the equaliser in the EPL clash.

Olivier Giroud leads Arsenal's dramatic comeback to salvage draw at Bournemouth

00:30
4
The young pace bowler lived up to his hype with two fireballs to claim the wickets of Sabbir and Soumya.

Williamson sees bright T20 future for Black Caps: 'There are some really good signs'


00:29
5
De Grandhomme made an 81-run partnership with his skipper Kane Williamson, as NZ defeated Bangladesh by six-wickets in their first T20 match in Napier.

Watch: Black Caps' Colin de Grandhomme smashes three huge sixes to guide NZ home against Bangladesh

John Armstrong: Security Council resolution gives Israel a serious case of the heebie-jeebies

The bile dumped on NZ by Benjamin Netanyahu suggests he well understands the potency of the resolution, writes our columnist.

00:22
Demolition has begun this morning on the car park building that was severely damaged in the November earthquake.

Demolition of Wellington's Reading carpark starts

The council says the focus is to bring down the multi-level carpark as quickly, and safely as possible.


00:44
A baby camera captured the disturbing moment a chest of drawers fell on the two-year-old boy.

Video: Toddler saves twin brother after chest of drawers falls on him

A baby camera captured the disturbing moment a chest of drawers fell on the two-year-old boy.

03:11
But the Government says it’s not all bad and it’s funding waste reducing initiatives.

Construction industry challenged to cut its landfill waste by nearly a third

The sector dumps the most landfill waste and critics claim it is causing long-term environmental damage.


02:41
A regional group is now negotiating the deal on behalf of the Pacific nations.

Exclusive: Soaring Pacific cancer rates prompt bid for drug buying deal with NZ's Pharmac

Pacific leaders are pitching for the deal as parts of the region have extremely high rates of stomach, lung, liver and cervical cancer.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ