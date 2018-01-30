 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Ma'a Nonu's cheeky pop-pass sets ex-NRL star Semi Radradra off to the races

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Semi Radradra's transition from league to union is going smoothly with the help of midfield partner Ma'a Nonu after the barnstorming pair wreaked havoc for Toulon in their 36-12 win over Bordeaux on Sunday.

The new midfield combo fired on all cylinders as Toulon romped to a 36-12 win over Bordeaux.
Source: French Top 14 / YouTube

The former Eels winger scored in both halves of the French Top 14 match with his first coming just five minutes after kickoff thanks to a perfect pop-pass from Nonu.

The former All Black popped the ball up to Radradra in between two Bordeaux defenders from 40 metres out.

Radradra took the pass at speed and busted through the hole with ease as he ran away to score in the left corner.

Nonu was one of the first to congratulate Radradra after he got up from scoring with the pair enjoying a quick embrace before heading back to halfway.

Radradra joined Toulon at the end of last year after four seasons in the NRL.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:37
1
After another gritty performance against the 76ers, George only had praise for the Big Kiwi.

Watch: 'He's a strong dude!' OKC's Paul George running out of compliments for 'different' teammate Steven Adams

02:07
2
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

00:22
3
The new midfield combo fired on all cylinders as Toulon romped to a 36-12 win over Bordeaux.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu's cheeky pop-pass sets ex-NRL star Semi Radradra off to the races

00:14
4
Tiger Woods reacts after missing a putt on the 13th hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Tiger Woods in disbelief as 'fan' screams support midway through putting for birdie

00:20
5
OKC star Anthony wore Adams' furry hat, telling the big Kiwi to change up his fashion sense.

Video: 'Take my hat off bruv' - Steven Adams has funny dig at Thunder teammate Carmelo Anthony


01:10
John Healy says people drastically underestimate the risks of leaving kids or pets in their car.

Leaving children, pets in hot cars can cause brain damage and leaving windows down a bit doesn't help, AA warns

The warning comes after a Hamilton grandfather last week allegedly left two preschoolers in a hot car while he went to get takeaways.

Traffic on Auckland North Western Motorway after crash.

Long delays expected after crash blocks city-bound lanes on Auckland's North Western Motorway

The accident occurred at around 8:30am in a city-bound lane before the Lincoln Rd off ramp.

Finalists for the 2018 New Zealander of the Year Awards revealed

Chief judge of the awards Cameron Bennett said all three nominees have put ideas into action.

03:24
Tom O’Connor says the product should be legal for anyone to use with GP approval – not just the terminally ill.

Government's medicinal cannabis bill too weak, GPs should be able to prescribe to anyone who needs it - Grey Power

The organisation says they would rather legalise it for anyone with GP approval - not just the terminally ill.

00:33
Central Otago and Canterbury will continue to see high temperatures but heavy rain is expected across South Island later this week.

Scorching temperatures expected in many places today but severe wet weather a possibility later this week

Central Otago's Alexandra is set to swelter today with a high of 37C.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 