Watch: Ma'a Nonu's cheeky pop-pass sets ex-NRL star Semi Radradra off to the races

Semi Radradra's transition from league to union is going smoothly with the help of midfield partner Ma'a Nonu after the barnstorming pair wreaked havoc for Toulon in their 36-12 win over Bordeaux on Sunday.

The former Eels winger scored in both halves of the French Top 14 match with his first coming just five minutes after kickoff thanks to a perfect pop-pass from Nonu.

The former All Black popped the ball up to Radradra in between two Bordeaux defenders from 40 metres out.

Radradra took the pass at speed and busted through the hole with ease as he ran away to score in the left corner.

Nonu was one of the first to congratulate Radradra after he got up from scoring with the pair enjoying a quick embrace before heading back to halfway.