Watch: Ma'a Nonu plants firm jab on Toulon teammate's jaw after pair of costly mistakes

Former All Black Ma’a Nonu has given one of his Toulon teammates a firm jab to the jaw after the former England star made a pair of costly mistakes in the team's French Top 14 quarter-final loss to Lyon.

With Lyon leading 3-0 in the first half of Saturday's game, Nonu laid on what appeared to be a certain try for Chris Ashton after making a great break and then putting in an inch-perfect grubber.

Despite only needing to collect the ball and ground it, Ashton knocked on, costing Toulon a certain try.

In the second half, Ashton made another costly fumble after a nice series of passes from Toulon had put Ashton in a hole with the line in sight.

The second fumble proved too much for Nonu, who could be seen approaching Ashton and planting a firm little jab on the Englishman's chin.