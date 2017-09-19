Watch: Ma'a Nonu knocked unconscious in brutal French Top 14 tackle

Former All Blacks second-five Ma'a Nonu had to be helped from the field after a crunching tackle during his Toulon side's defeat to Montpellier in the French Top 14.

With Toulon trailing 24-13, Nonu took matters into his own hands to try and help his side get back into the match, going on one of his trademark runs upfield.

He was met with a huge hit from Portugal's Julien Bardy, seeing him hit the turf and not move.

The referee immediately stopped the match, in order to see Nonu receive medical assistance, before he was eventually escorted from the field by Toulon's medical staff in the match, held yesterday morning (NZT).