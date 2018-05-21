 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Ma’a Nonu plants jab on Toulon teammate’s chin after Englishman’s costly mistakes

share

Source:

SKY

Nonu has given Chris Ashton a firm jab in their French Top 14 quarter-final loss to Lyon.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

00:14
2
Nonu has given Chris Ashton a firm jab in their French Top 14 quarter-final loss to Lyon.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu plants firm jab on Toulon teammate's jaw after pair of costly mistakes

3
Owen Franks of the Crusaders warms up during the Super Rugby match, Crusaders V Sunwolves, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 21st April 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Crusaders prop Owen Franks suspended for two weeks

00:15
4
Curtis Scott became the first player since 2015 to be sent off after punching Dylan Walker.

Sea Eagles star out for six weeks after fractured eye socket against Storm

00:30
5
It's not yet clear what made Ashwin Willemse so upset.

Former Springbok storms off set, accuses co-hosts of being patronising - 'I'm glad it happened on live TV so people see!'


We crossed live to Windsor Castle to our European Correspondent Joy Reid for all the latest following the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit New Zealand in first international tour as couple - report

A tour Down Under is reportedly being planned for this October.


Two Air New Zealand flights hit by lightning on their way to Queenstown

Passengers on one of the planes said it shook and they could smell burning after the strike.

02:10
Royal tradition was blended with a more American and racially inclusive service.

Watch: The moments that made last night's Royal wedding like no other ceremony

British reserve crisscrossed with American verve, in a service that broke molds and created new ones.


Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Andrew Matthews/pool photo via AP)

Royal wedding: A detailed look at Meghan Markle's timeless Givenchy wedding dress

The clean lines of the white dress highlighted Meghan Markle's smiling face yesterday.

00:26
Kaye Wesley says the damages may take years to repair.

Watch: 'I just started crying' – Family devastated after disgusting Hawke's Bay cemetery attack leaves headstones smashed

Kaye Wesley says the damages may take years to repair.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 