Watch: 'Look at the pace!' Malakai Fekitoa leaves Bulls defenders for dead as his spectacular solo-try snatches a late victory for the Highlanders

As time was ticking down with only five minutes to go against the Bulls, the Highlanders needed a spark of inspiration with the score locked at 10-10.

The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.
Up stepped number 13 Malakai Fekitoa, who sealed the record win all by himself after taking the ball around the half-way line he scampered away, fending and stepping past the flailing Bulls defenders to score under the sticks.

You could hear the jubilation from the drenched and muddy Highlanders players in the celebration, it was another dramatic late win for them after Waisake Naholo's efforts last weekend against the Cheetahs.

Fekitoa's heroic try sealed a famous 17-10 win against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria. Their record seventh win on the trot, surpassing their former all-time record winning streak.

