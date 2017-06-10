Watch: Lions topple previously unbeaten Crusaders in gruelling affair in Christchurch

The British and Irish Lions have out-muscled the Super Rugby's unbeaten Crusaders 12-3 in a physical performance at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

FULLTIME: Thats it! Sexton passes to Farrell and he boots it into touch! The Lions have beaten the unbeaten Crusaders in Christchurch 12-3.

79 min: It looks like its going to be a Lions win here tonight as they get a scrum after Bateman leaves the ball behind them.

77 min: Last roll of the dice here for the Crusaders as they kick for touch, they do well with the lineout and attempt a little play with Hunt switching play and kicking to Israel Dagg but he's over kicked it and it goes out on the full.

74 min: Last week's drop kicking hero is on in the form of Mitch Hunt, replacing Mo'unga. Can the young first-five get the Crusaders out of trouble late on here against the Lions?

72 min: Late call here as the TMO has a look at a possible high tackle from George North on Jed Brown but theres nothing in it and play continues.

68 min: The Lions have roared all the way to the Crusaders try line as the kiwi's defence is starting to get tired. The Lions go oh so close but the Crusader defence holds, just! Their discipline gets the better of them though as they concede another penalty to the Europeans right in front and Farrell this time makes sure he bangs it over. Lions out to a nine point lead.

65 min: Dagg makes a thunderous kick after a nervy lineout from the Crusaders inside their own half. Lions have it again inside their own half before Murray kicks again.

63 min: The Crusaders have made 103 tackles tonight so far as the Lions struggle to control their scrum with the Crusaders mounting more and more pressure. The Lions lose it and the Crusaders kick ahead. Lions have it now inside their own half as they look to break.

60 min: Into the final quarter of the match as Mo'unga has a kick charged down. The Lions are building pressure on the Crusaders who are growing fustrated, the southerners need to find another gear soon as they are running out of time.

57 min: Has Watson scored for the Lions? Liam Williams makes a break down the line before putting in a kick which he drops, falling into the hands of Watson who continues to make a run with the Crusaders players looking as if they think play has stopped. Watson makes it over the line and thinks he's scored but the referee calls for the TMO. Just as suspected Williams had knocked it on earlier, scrum to the Crusaders on their 22.

54 min: Lions get another penalty after the scrum. They kick for touch near the halfway mark.

52 min: Goodhue makes a rampage up the middle before putting a kick in for George Bridge! But the winger drops it with the tryline begging! Missed chance there for the Crusaders to score a try there. Scrum now to the Lions.

50 min: The Crusaders front bench gets replaced now as play stops for a bit. Lions have had over 60 percent of possession tonight but haven't been able to make it count much on the score board with the Crusaders keeping them try-less.

46 min: Lineout to the Lions after Bryn Hall clears and the Lions have it near the halfway line. Before Owen Farrell makes a clever kick for touch in the Crusaders right corner. Lineout to the Crusaders 5 metres out.

44 min: Penalty now to the Lions as the Crusaders fail to release the ball after a tackle. Farrell has it right in front and looks to have got it, but the referee's keep their flags down much to the Lions players disbelief.

42 min: Lineout to the Lions 10 metres out after a good chase from George North who forces Israel Dagg to run out of touch. The lineout comes to nothing however and the Crusaders have time now to clear the ball.

40 min: We are back here in Christchurch as Mo'unga gets us underway.

8:26pm: It's been a high-octane duel between these two sides in Christchurch, the Lions started strongly but the Crusaders have worked their way back into the match and gone the closest to scoring a try with Codie Taylor's effort going upstairs. Some injury concerns for the European outfit as well as Stuart Hogg and Jonathan Davies both came off with head-knocks.

HALFTIME: The Crusaders win the ball back and Dagg decides not to kick it out and try and make something from his side's own try-line. The Lions defence is resolute however and Mo'unga decides enough is enough as he kicks it out for half-time.

39 min: Farrell again makes a marvelous kick for touch after a penalty and the Lions have a chance to score from a lineout drive 5 metres out. They push it wide now as the hooter blows, Crusaders desperately defending.

37 min: The lineout is no good from the Crusaders and the Lions win a scrum afterwards. Ill discipline is costing the Crusaders as they give away a penalty now and the Lions release the pressure through Farrell's boot.

35 min: Codie Taylor thinks he's in as the Crusaders pack crash over the line under the posts. Its unclear if he's grounded it so the referee goes up stairs. TMO can't see any reason to award the try so the Crusaders get the penalty instead and kick for touch. Big decision here from the Crusaders.

32 min: Mo'unga takes a miracle catch after a Lions player knock on and pins his ears back, he shrugs off Farrell's tackle before off-loading. The Crusaders regather before Mo'unga gets it back and kicks to the corner for Tamanivalu who can catch it.

30 min: Penalty to the Lions as the Crusaders get caught out off-side. Farrell again to take the kick from right out in front and gets it no problem.

28 min: Lions take the lineout after a short break as Davies comes off for a concussion check after a brutal Mo'unga tackle. Lions win another penalty and kick for touch, winning a lineout 5 metres out from the Crusaders line.

26 min: The Lions come roaring back and make it 5 metres out before they lose it through a knock on and now the Crusaders can recover through a scrum as Bridge clears it.

24 min: Mo'unga lines it up and gets it. Crusaders with their first points on the board.

23 min: Crusaders still searching for gaps in the Lions defence as Bryn Hall makes a run but gets taken down before they can make anything of it. Referee comes back for a penalty and Mo'unga points to the posts.

21 min: Some pushing and shoving now after the Crusaders turn the Lions scrum inside out. Penalty to the Crusaders who kick for touch.

20 min: Blood-bin now for Hogg who ran into Connor Murray's elbow and has completely cut open his forehead. There is blood pouring down his face as he jogs off to be replaced.

19 min: Great defence there from Tamanivalu who saved a sure try as the Lions had an overlap after the lineout. Crusaders regain the ball and hoof it out.

17 min: Lions building pressure again just inside the Crusaders half. The Europeans have been relentless with their pressure and have dominated possession so far inside the first 20 minutes. Crusaders beginning to get frustrated and conceding more and more penalties.

15 min: Owen Farrell takes the kick and again nails the penalty to put the Lions up by 6.

14 min: Scrum now after Mo'unga drops a ball cold. Lions then get a penalty straight after the scrum, its from a kickable distance too for Farrell.

12 min: Lions have a penalty now and Farrell is lining it up after there were Crusaders' hands in the ruck and the English first-five makes no mistake 40 metres out.

10 min: Connor Murray comes out with a beauty of a box kick 5 metres from his own line and wins back a tonne of territory for the Lions.

8 min: Both sides struggling with the slippery surface tonight as Liam Williams drops it for the Lions. Crusaders try and make the most of the advantage but make a has of it. Ref comes back for the scrum.

6 min: Crusaders miss an opportunity there with a lineout deep in the Lions half but Codie Taylor over cooks it and the Lions regather.

5 min: Lions win a free-kick after an early push in the scrum and decide to take it quickly and kick.

3 min: Theres a big difference in the Lions' game plan, they're playing with much more intensity and vigor. Crusaders win a penalty though, after some good work from Taufua as the Lions player fails to release.

1 min: And already the Lions are looking to bounce back after their disappointing performance earlier in the week, George Bridge making a crucial interception to deny the Lions who had an overlap 5 metres out from the Crusaders try line.

KICKOFF: And we are underway here in Christchurch after the Crusaders performed a spine-chilling haka with a huge amount of intensity. The southerners are pumped for this one!

British and Irish Lions' fullback Leigh Halfpenny kicks a penalty against the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland Source: Photosport

The Crusaders have scooped more pressure onto the British and Irish Lions, suggesting player morale will hinge on winning their tour blockbuster in Christchurch.

Questions raised over the quality of the Lions will be amplified if they suffer another early tour loss, having succumbed to the Blues on Wednesday following a limp opening win over the provincial Barbarians.

The Super Rugby-leading Crusaders tonight present arguably the most daunting obstacle outside the three Tests.

Keen to remind them of that is assistant coach Leon MacDonald, who said the tourists will struggle to generate team spirit - the lifeblood of any successful campaign - if they're not getting results.

"The excuses are over it's time for a performance - I actually get that feeling from them," MacDonald said.

"They've rolled out a very strong team and if they don't nail it this weekend, they'll feel the pressure.

"For the morale of the camp, a good win here could really set them off. The tour could turn around really quickly."

MacDonald saw small gains from the Lions in their 22-16 loss to the Blues.

The Blues v British and Irish Lions. Source: Photosport

He expects a set piece that started to hum at Eden Park will go up another cog against his own team's All Blacks tight five.

That, in turn, will have a flow-on effect.

"We know they've got x-factor players. That'll start coming to the fore once they start getting the rest of their game together.

"The Blues game showed us they took some strides pretty quickly.

"They were right in it and they started to flex their muscles where we knew they would, around the lineout drive and scrummaging."

Another Lions strength was their defensive line speed, which needed pinpoint cut-out passes or slick offloads to breach.

MacDonald says they have combatted similar methods from Super Rugby rivals this season, one reason why they boast a perfect 14-win record.

"Any team's vulnerable if you can get quick ball and I suppose that's the challenge for us," he said.

"We've played some good tough games this year and experienced some line speed.

"This will be a new challenge. They're international players and the crowd's probably going to be a lot more vocal than what we're used to in New Zealand."

Former MacDonald knows first-hand what it takes to beat the Lions, playing in the NZ Maori team who toppled the combined side in 2005, along with the first two Tests of that series' clean sweep.

TEAMS

CRU: 15 Israel Dagg, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 David Havili, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'Unga, 9 Bryn Hall; 1 Joe Moody, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Luke Romano, 5 Sam Whitelock (c), 6 Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 7 Matt Todd, 8 Jordan Taufua.

CRU Replacements: 16 Ben Funnell, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Quinten Strange, 20 Jed Brown, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Tim Bateman.

LIO: 15 Stuart Hogg, 14 George North, 13 Jonathan Davies, 12 Ben Te'o, 11 Liam Williams, 10 Owen Farrell, 9 Conor Murray; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 5 George Kruis, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 7 Sean O'Brien, 8 Taulupe Faletau.