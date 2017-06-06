Watch: Lions squad observe minute's silence in touching tribute to London terror attack victims

The British and Irish Lions today paid their respects to those affected by the devastating terror attacks in London.

With many of the Lions' 41-man tour squad either playing for or within England professionally, the news of the attacks left many in the squad shaken.

Today, they observed a minute's silence at training ahead of facing the Blues tomorrow night at Eden Park.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with any people or any families that have been injured in these tragedies," Lions tour manager John Spencer said on Sunday.

"Our boys are extremely shocked about it."

Captain Sam Warburton echoed the sentiments:

"We just wanted to wish all those involved all the best wishes from the Lions players and management and just that our thoughts are always with the people back home in Britain and Ireland," Warburton said."



The London attack began when a rented van was driven off the road, striking pedestrians on busy London Bridge.

Three men then got out of the vehicle with large knives and attacked people at bars and restaurants in nearby Borough Market until they were fatally shot by police.