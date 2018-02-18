 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Lions rookie combines blistering pace with cheeky grubber for smooth solo try on debut in win over Sharks

share

Source:

AAP

Centre Lionel Mapoe scored a brace of tries as the Lions claimed a 26-19 victory over the Sharks in a fierce South African Super Rugby derby at Ellis Park.

Winger Aphiwe Dyantyi made sure his first Super Rugby game was one to remember.
Source: SKY

The Lions, who have been runners-up in the competition for the last two seasons, added two more tries through wing Aphiwe Dyantyi and flank Kwagga Smith this morning.

The Sharks looked slick with the ball in hand and managed three tries themselves as flyhalf Robert du Preez, and wings Sibusiso Nkosi and Makazole Mapimpi scored.

The home side dominated the scrums and that ultimately proved the difference in an entertaining contest between South Africa's two most likely challengers in Super Rugby this season.

"I'm happy with the result, but not so much our performance," Lions captain Warren Whiteley said at the post-match presentation. "We lost a lot of ball in contact and made it difficult for ourselves. We just couldn't finish.

"We know we need to up our performance if we are to get to the business end of this competition."

The Sharks led through an early try from Du Preez, but after that setback the Lions began to take control of the game and Mapoe ran an excellent line to scythe through the Sharks defence to score.

Even better was to follow when Dyantyi found space out wide, and his kick and chase was perfectly finished.

The Lions were completely dominant in the scrum, with the Sharks unable to win any of their first four set-pieces, starving them of ball with which to go forward as they trailed 14-7 at the break.

The Sharks scored next through Nkosi, but a thrilling break from Lions fullback Andries Coetzee set up the third try for the home side in a move that was finished by Mapoe.

Coetzee turned villain from the kick-off, though, when he knocked the ball on to gift the Sharks a scrum which, now boosted in the front row by experienced Bok Tendai Mtawarira, they won, and Mapimpi crossed for an easy debut try.

But the home side extended their lead to seven points when Smith barged his way over the line from close range and despite the Sharks spending most of the remainder of the game in the Lions' 22, they could not find a score to level.

"The scrums disappointed us in the game. Holding the ball in contact was also disappointing," Sharks captain Ruan Botha said.

"You need to win your scrums and your lineouts or you can't launch, you can't attack. You can only play in the areas they give you."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
Winger Aphiwe Dyantyi made sure his first Super Rugby game was one to remember.

Watch: Lions rookie combines blistering pace with cheeky grubber for smooth solo try on debut in win over Sharks

00:15
2
The Cape Town team wasted little time sending a statement to the rest of the competition in the 28-20 win.

Stormers kick off Super Rugby with a bang, score brilliant long-range team try in close win over Jaguares

00:14
3
The 2-1 win over the Perth Glory lifts the Nix into ninth spot.

Phoenix bounce back from blowout losses with last minute winner against Glory

00:50
4
Samantha McIntosh's ride was enough to break the deadlock and give the Kiwis the win in Abu Dhabi.

NZ showjumping team win thrilling jump-off against Ireland to claim Nations Cup event after flawless final run

00:15
5
Guptill hit six fours and nine sixes in his amazing knock against Australia in Auckland.

'All the expectation's going to be on the batsmen' - Aussie bowlers unfazed at return to Eden Park for T20 final

01:33
Students and parents have taken to the streets to make their voices heard on gun control.

'Thank you for your prayers and condolences but that is not enough' – Thousands protest in Florida

Students and parents have taken to the streets to make their voices heard on gun control.

00:30
The annual event, Bike the Bridge, has been running since 2011.

MP Julie Anne Genter joins thousands to cycle over Auckland Harbour Bridge

The annual event, Bike the Bridge, has been running since 2011.

A satellite image showing the location of Cyclone Gita in relation to Fiji's One-i-Lau island about 12.40pm NZT on February 13

Cyclone Gita expected to make landfall Tuesday bringing a 'huge amount' of rain and wind

MetService says it's still too early to say where Gita will have the biggest impact.

00:30
Survivors are recovering in hospital after three women blew themselves up at a fish market.

Trio of suicide bombers kill 20 at crowded market in Nigeria

Survivors are recovering in hospital after three women blew themselves up at a fish market.

00:48
"He was upset and frightened. His facial bones were about to be broken, shifted and put back in a way meant to make him look "normal".

'Good as gold' - Meet the courageous Kiwi on a life-changing journey after pioneering surgery

Sunday reporter Janet McIntyre writes about her encounter with a young man before he took part in surgery which could change his life.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 