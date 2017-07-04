Watch: Lions players relax as well as taking on Queenstown's adventure activities during day off

As the All Blacks recover from their second Test loss to the Lions, the tourists have been relaxing and soaking up the best Queenstown has to offer as they let their hair down before Saturday's do or die third Test.

Lions players have posted videos of the southern experience on social media.

In one video shot in chilly Queenstown players are huddled with blankets at a local bar while another video is shot on the ski slopes.

The players enjoyed the Southern resort's adventure tourism too, taking part in some jet boating on Lake Wakatipu surrounded by the region's breathtaking scenery.