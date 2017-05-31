 

Watch: Lions captain Sam Warburton accepts the challenge as his squad is greeted in NZ with powhiri

The Lions skipper represents the squad on their arrival in New Zealand today.
The British and Irish Lions touched down today at Auckland Airport.
It's on! The Lions are in Auckland, as their Qantas flight touches down.
