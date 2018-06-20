Watch: Lima Sopoaga's adorable baby daughter gets cuddles and laughs from new All Blacks 'uncles'

Lima Sopoaga is loving being back home in Dunedin ahead of this weekend's third and final Test against France and he's sharing that love around.

The Highlanders first-five spent some time away from the training pitch today with his nine-month-old daughter Milla, bringing her to spend some quality time with her new 'uncles' Ardie Savea and Anton Lienert-Brown.

Sopoaga shared footage of the duo entertaining Milla at a cafe today, giving her hugs and making her laugh.

The 27-year-old was set to finally start in his first All Blacks Test nine months ago when he was granted a release from the team to be with his partner Miriam for Milla's birth.

Sopoaga said after her arrival he couldn't care less about missing the match.

"If I have to wait another 799 days to start a test match. I tell you what, the gift I was blessed with today is well worth it."