Watch: Lima Sopoaga launches light-hearted rant over Rieko Ioane's miracle recovery – 'Back from the dead that fulla'

All Blacks first-five Lima Sopoaga launched into light-hearted banter towards teammate Rieko Ioane, after the winger recovered from a shoulder injury to earn a spot in the starting side to face Wales in Cardiff this week.

Ioane, 20, was initially ruled out of this weekend's Test, before somehow returning to fitness to start on the left wing, much to the annoyance of Sopoaga.

"Old Lazarus, back from the dead that fulla!" Sopoaga exclaimed.

"Reckons he's got a broken shoulder and out for six months, next thing you know he's starting a Test match."