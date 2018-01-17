 

'Never say never' - Lima Sopoaga doesn't rule out playing for Samoa in 2023 World Cup

All Blacks and Highlanders first-five Lima Sopoaga isn't ruling out a switch to represent Samoa in the future as he embarks on his last Super Rugby season before heading to the UK to play for English side Wasps.

A change in eligibility rules could see him represent Samoa at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, Sopoaga didn't rule out potentially representing the nation of his heritage.

"Never say never," Sopoaga said.

"I could come back, I could play for Samoa - who knows?"

"Like I said, you can never say never."

