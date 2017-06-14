Watch: 'I like spending time with Izzy' - All Blacks star Israel Dagg brightens day for young fan battling leukaemia

All Blacks veteran Israel Dagg made a special visit to the Starship children's hospital in Auckland today, where he caught up with a young mate.

Dagg managed to meet up again with one of his biggest fans, leukaemia patient Kinston Karangaroa-Mohi from Hawke’s Bay.

"I like spending time with Izzy," said Karangaroa-Mohi.

Dagg had met eight-year-old Karangaroa-Mohi before, making a visit to his house to play an impromptu game of backyard footy.

"I still know that Izzy came to my house one day and he played rugby, it was pretty fun."

Dagg says he enjoys bringing a smile to the faces of kids who are facing health battles.

"It's pretty awesome to come in here and meet Kinston and meet all the other kids," said Dagg.

"I'll give up anything to come and help these kids, maybe put a smile on their faces because they are doing it a lot tougher than a Test match anyway.

"This is their life and they are so young, it's pretty touching."

The All Blacks take on Manu Samoa on Friday at Eden Park.

Their first match against the British and Irish Lions is in on June 24 in Auckland.