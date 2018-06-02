Watch: 'It was like Saving Private Ryan' - South African ex-cop confirms poisoning of All Blacks before 1995 World Cup final

The alleged poisoning of the All Blacks before the 1995 Rugby World Cup final has been shown in a new light, as a member of their South African security detail opened up about the incident on a South African chat show.

Ahead of the 1995 tournament final against hosts South Africa, the majority of the All Blacks' squad came down with illness but chose not to reveal the wide-spread sickness as they lost 15-12 to the Springboks.

Speaking on The Dan Nicholl Show, ex-policeman and All Blacks security chief Rory Steyn spoke candidly about the lead up to the final.

"There's a few misconceptions that need to be cleared up here - they were not poisoned the night before the final," he said.

"On the Thursday night before, those guys got horribly sick."

"When I got in there - it was like something out of 'Saving Private Ryan', there were guys lying on the floor outside the doctor's room, down the passage. Him and the physio and the medic were administering electrolytes, injections and, and, and."

Steyn however did state that the events had nothing to do with the Springboks, or South African Rugby as a whole.

"Do I think it was intentional? Absolutely. Do I think South African Rugby was involved? Absolutely not."