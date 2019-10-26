TODAY |

Watch as Liam Squire lifts Mitre 10 Cup for first-time winners Tasman

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby

The Tasman Mako have beaten Wellington 31-14 in this year's Mitre 10 Cup Premiership final to claim the title and with it, a rare undefeated season.

The Mako jumped out to an early lead thanks to a pair of penalties from Mitchell Hunt but they solidified their lead when Will Jordan went over the line to score the final's first try.

Tasman won the final 31-14. Source: Photosport

Hunt added another penalty but Wellington got two of their own to leave the score at 16-6 after 20 minutes.

Two minutes later, David Havili was over the line to push Tasman further ahead but Wellington replied with a try of their own, leaving the score at 23-14 at halftime.

The game was a tight contest in the second half with neither side able to break the other's defence until Jordan sealed the game with his second try in the 78th minute.

It means Tasman finish their season undefeated, winning all 12 of their games with an overall points differential of +303.

Your playlist will load after this ad

For the first time, the Tasman Mako are New Zealand's best provincial side. Source: SKY
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:51
LIVE: England take early lead with try in second minute against All Blacks in RWC semi-final
2
Live free-to-air coverage of Rugby World Cup semi-finals to go ahead on TVNZ 1 despite fire disruptions
3
All Black Sevu Reece impresses Six60 by singing Dunedin band's song
4
Beauden Barrett reveals All Blacks were willing to let grieving brothers return home during quarter-final week
5
Everything you need to know: All Blacks v England
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:35

All Black Sevu Reece impresses Six60 by singing Dunedin band's song

Bay of Plenty secure promotion after grinding out ugly win over Hawke's Bay
00:35

Keiran Read nearing his best after long recovery from back surgery - 'Your whole body basically shuts down'

'Where the war's going to be won or lost' - Scrum battle looming as decisive in All Blacks-England showdown