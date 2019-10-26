Watch as Liam Squire lifts Mitre 10 Cup for first-time winners Tasman

The Tasman Mako have beaten Wellington 31-14 in this year's Mitre 10 Cup Premiership final to claim the title and with it, a rare undefeated season.

The Mako jumped out to an early lead thanks to a pair of penalties from Mitchell Hunt but they solidified their lead when Will Jordan went over the line to score the final's first try.

Tasman won the final 31-14. Source: Photosport

Hunt added another penalty but Wellington got two of their own to leave the score at 16-6 after 20 minutes.

Two minutes later, David Havili was over the line to push Tasman further ahead but Wellington replied with a try of their own, leaving the score at 23-14 at halftime.

The game was a tight contest in the second half with neither side able to break the other's defence until Jordan sealed the game with his second try in the 78th minute.