Watch as Liam Squire lifts Mitre 10 Cup for first-time winners Tasman

The Tasman Mako have beaten Wellington 31-14 in this year's Mitre 10 Cup Premiership final to claim the title and with it, a rare undefeated season.
The Mako jumped out to an early lead thanks to a pair of penalties from Mitchell Hunt but they solidified their lead when Will Jordan went over the line to score the final's first try.
Hunt added another penalty but Wellington got two of their own to leave the score at 16-6 after 20 minutes.
Two minutes later, David Havili was over the line to push Tasman further ahead but Wellington replied with a try of their own, leaving the score at 23-14 at halftime.
The game was a tight contest in the second half with neither side able to break the other's defence until Jordan sealed the game with his second try in the 78th minute.
It means Tasman finish their season undefeated, winning all 12 of their games with an overall points differential of +303.