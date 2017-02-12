 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Liam Messam, say hello to my shoulder! Rampaging Tongan Thor gets fortnight off for brutal head hit

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Up and coming Queensland Reds star Taniela Tupou has been suspended for two weeks after he was cited for striking Liam Messam's head during his team's Brisbane Global Tens match against the Chiefs.

Chiefs captain Messam was sent flying after this massive effort from young Taniela Tupou.
Source: SKY

The "Tongan Thor" was cited following yesterday's game after his thumping collision with Messam in the opening minute.

The bruising prop collected the ball from kick off and immediately set off running down the left sideline when he came into contact with the Chiefs' captain.

Tupou then opted to stay high at the contact which resulted in his shoulder colliding with Messam's head.

Messam bounced off the hit and appeared to be okay before stumbling as the collision caught up with him.

Former NZ schoolboy Taniela Tupou became an internet hit when he scored a hat-trick for Sacred Heart College.
Source: 1 NEWS

The judicial officer determined the contact was "a red card event" that usually comes with a four week ban but the punishment was reduced by half its length after Tupou's unblemished record and "extenuating circumstances" was taken into account.

Tupou will be unable to play any form of rugby until Sunday 26 February.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:10
1
Chiefs captain Messam was sent flying after this massive effort from young Taniela Tupou.

Watch: Liam Messam, say hello to my shoulder! Rampaging Tongan Thor gets fortnight off for brutal head hit


00:16
2
The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.

Watch: The emotional moment Chiefs claim Brisbane Tens for Sione Lauaki

00:28
3
Joseph Millar finished just 0.16 seconds behind the Olympic Champion at the Nitro Series in Melbourne.

Video: Kiwi sprinter gives Usain Bolt a run for his money in 150m race

00:22
4
The obsolete first verse, which includes the worlds "Germany above all else", was performed by a soloist at the Fed Cup in Hawaii.

Awkward! German tennis star shocked after Nazi-era version of national anthem accidently sung

00:16
5
The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.

As it happened: Chiefs defeat Crusaders to win Brisbane Global Tens

00:27
Mehpara Khan and her two friends went to use public toilets in Huntly, when a woman started abusing them.

Watch: 'You don't have the right to be here, you Muslim' - woman's disgusting racist attack on women wearing hijabs in Huntly

Mehpara Khan and her two friends were in Huntly yesterday when a woman started hurling abuse at them.

01:09
The Farewell Spit rescue efforts wrap up tonight as it's too dangerous for volunteers as the tide rises rapidly.

'You played a part in history' - volunteers at Farewell Spit thanked for role in saving whales

Hundreds of volunteers stood in neck-deep water, forming a human chain this morning to stop whales getting too close to shore.


02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

01:07
Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales the mass stranding.

'Wait and see' as epic rescue effort to save stranded pilot whales continues at Farewell Spit

Hundreds of volunteers are still working frantically to save the whales.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ