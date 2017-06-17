 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: Liam Messam pounces on Lions fumble to score after kick and chase in his final outing as a Maori All Black

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The former All Black loose forward managed to take something special away tonight from his final match in a Maori All Blacks jersey, scoring the first try for the indigenous side in their 32-10 loss to the British and Irish Lions.

What a way for the local boy to farewell his home crowd in Rotorua and the Maori jersey.
Source: SKY

The local boy was in front of his home crowd and help put on a thunderous haka before this crafty try early on in the first half.

It was the only spark in the match from the Maori, as Nehe Milner-Skudder danced in front of the Lions defence before tapping through a grubber to chase.

George North seemed to have control of the loose ball while chasing back, before it slipped out of his hand and smacked against Liam Messam's big boot as the Number 8 hacked the ball forward before sliding over to score.

The try wasn't enough however as ill discipline and a confident Lions side punished the Maori side with 26 unanswered points.

The Maori All Blacks gave the Lions a warm welcome before kick-off in Rotorua.
Source: SKY
While in the bin, the Lions scored their only two tries of the night as they stormed away victors 32-10.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
What a way for the local boy to farewell his home crowd in Rotorua and the Maori jersey.

As it happened: Lions make big statement with clinical win as pinpoint kicking game and dominant scrum stifle Maori All Blacks

00:24
2
The Australian halfback fired a horrid pass to his backline during the shock 24-19 loss.

Watch: Will Genia shocker sets up free intercept try as Scots stun Wallabies in Sydney

02:16
3
The 35th America's Cup match starts early tomorrow morning in Bermuda.

Team NZ's laid back helmsman unfazed ahead of America's Cup

00:20
4
Blessing Okagbare was competing in the Diamond League meeting in Oslo when her black flew over her head

Watch: Star long jumper's epic wig fail during Diamond League meet leap

00:30
5
The Maori All Blacks gave the Lions a warm welcome before kick-off in Rotorua.

Watch: Wahaika-wielding Ash Dixon inspires passionate Te Timatanga haka as Maori ABs lay down Lions challenge

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ