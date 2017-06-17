Watch: Liam Messam pounces on Lions fumble to score after kick and chase in his final outing as a Maori All Black

The former All Black loose forward managed to take something special away tonight from his final match in a Maori All Blacks jersey, scoring the first try for the indigenous side in their 32-10 loss to the British and Irish Lions.

The local boy was in front of his home crowd and help put on a thunderous haka before this crafty try early on in the first half.

It was the only spark in the match from the Maori, as Nehe Milner-Skudder danced in front of the Lions defence before tapping through a grubber to chase.

George North seemed to have control of the loose ball while chasing back, before it slipped out of his hand and smacked against Liam Messam's big boot as the Number 8 hacked the ball forward before sliding over to score.